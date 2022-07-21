USC Researchers ID Possible Risk Factors For Long Covid: A new study from USC researchers suggests that covid patients who reported sore throats, headaches, and hair loss after testing positive were more likely to have long covid symptoms months later. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Meanwhile, UC San Diego researchers have found that long covid shares origins with other scarring lung diseases. Read more from Times of San Diego.

‘Yellow Fever Mosquitoes’ Found In Placer County: Placer County officials detected an invasive Aedes aegypti mosquito in a Granite Park neighborhood last week and are now implementing a response plan in hopes of stopping the mosquitoes’ spread. The mosquitoes are known to spread viruses such as Zika, yellow fever, dengue, and chikungunya. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

