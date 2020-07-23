A Grim Milestone For California: It was a bad day for the state's fight against the coronavirus. First, California surpassed New York for the highest number of aggregate cases in the country. Then, Gov. Gavin Newsom reported a record number of new daily cases, with 12,807 Californians testing positive, according to Wednesday’s latest figures. “It’s another reminder, if I need to remind anybody, of the magnitude of the impact the virus continues to have,” Newsom said. California is No. 1 in part because it is the most populous state but also because millions of residents can't or won't social distance or wear a mask. Read more from Mallory Moench of the San Francisco Chronicle and Luke Money and James Rainey of the Los Angeles Times.

In related mask news:

California Extends Contract To Buy Medical Masks From Chinese Manufacturer;

Newsom And Hospitals At Odds Over Mask Supply For Health Care Workers

In Apparent First For Northern California, Nursing Home To Close Amid Pandemic: Stollwood Convalescent Hospital, a Woodland skilled nursing facility devastated by 17 coronavirus deaths in the earlier months of the pandemic, will close this fall. CEO Sean Beloud and other Stollwood officials decided to close the skilled-nursing facility and suspend its license effective Sept. 30. Beloud told the Sacramento Bee he has been in talks with each of the remaining 16 residents and their families. Read more from Michael McGough and Jason Pohl of the Sacramento Bee.

