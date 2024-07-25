Montana’s proposal to increase oversight is part of a national trend by states to ensure nonprofit hospitals act as charitable organizations as they claim tax-exempt status. But the state has yet to set standards for how much the hospitals must do. (Katheryn Houghton, 7/25 )

Optum Announces Layoffs And Closures: Optum, a health care company owned by UnitedHealth Group, is laying off 525 people in multiple locations, many of them at urgent care facilities in Southern California. The department closures include urgent care facilities, physician offices, and infusion centers. Read more from The Orange County Register .

Covered California Premiums Are Going Up: Premiums for health insurance sold through the state’s marketplace will increase by nearly 8% in 2025, Covered California officials announced Wednesday. That’s a smaller increase than this year’s 10% hike, which was the biggest jump in Covered California insurance costs since 2018. Read more from CalMatters .

Modern Healthcare: Aetna, Kaiser, Oscar Health Owe Risk-Adjustment Payments Marketplace health insurers will pay $10.3 billion under the risk-adjustment program for 2023, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Monday. While insurers will transfer 11.5% more to other carriers than they did the previous year, payments are 10.4% less as a share of premiums. (Berryman and Broderick, 7/24)

Modesto Bee: Modesto Hospital Launches Robotic Surgery For Heart Patients Doctors Medical Center of Modesto is offering a minimally invasive option for coronary bypass surgery. With the assistance of a surgical robot, Dr. John deGraft-Johnson operated on a patient in late June by making small incisions between the ribs and using the robotic arms to bypass multiple blocked arteries, most likely extending the man’s life for years. (Carlson, 7/25)

Bay Area News Group: East San Jose Leaders Criticize Plans To Expand Good Samaritan Hospital While Downgrading Care At Regional Medical Center San Jose community leaders are decrying a plan by HCA Healthcare to expand a local hospital on the western edge of the city while downgrading care at Regional Medical Center on the East Side. ... On Wednesday evening, community members continued to rally in front of the hospital — this time taking aim at HCA’s decision to expand Good Samaritan Hospital just 14-miles away in a more affluent part of the city. The project, which is being done to comply with state seismic regulations, calls for two new hospital wings that will increase the number of beds from 404 to 419. (Hase, 7/24)

San Diego Union-Tribune: UCSD Updates Partnership Proposal After Tri-City Considers Looking Elsewhere Nearly nine months after choosing to work together on a turnaround plan for the financially distressed Tri-City Medical Center, negotiations between UC San Diego Health and the Oceanside health care district have reached a tipping point. (Sisson, 7/24)

PoliticoPro: A Data Dispute Is Making Waves In Health Tech A below-the-radar dispute over the mining of patient data and how companies exchange that information is rattling the health tech industry. Electronic health records giant Epic claims that Integritort, which provides analysis of medical records for legal cases, incorrectly accessed its patient data through Carequality, a nonprofit framework for sharing health data. Epic says Integritort retrieved the data by falsely claiming it was for treatment purposes, which made it easier to gain access without a physician’s authorization in violation of Carequality’s rules. (Leonard, 7/25)

The Wall Street Journal: CrowdStrike Explains What Went Wrong Days After Global Tech Outage CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity company that upended computer systems across the world last week, said it had identified a quality-control flaw that led to outages for millions of Microsoft Windows users and how it got onto its systems. In an incident report published Wednesday, the company said a bug in a quality-control tool it uses to check system updates for mistakes allowed a critical flaw to be pushed to users’ machines. (Vipers and Rundle, 7/24)

Modern Healthcare: What’s Driving The Healthcare Labor Shortage In 2024 Healthcare’s staffing crisis shows no sign of slowing in the second half of 2024, with many clinical roles continuing to go unfilled. Healthcare employment has been on the rise in all sectors this year, pushed higher by a surge in ambulatory healthcare services and mounting pressure on facilities to meet staffing minimums. Employers are doing what they can to recruit workers by increasing wages while also turning to technology to improve workforce efficiency. (Devereaux, 7/24)

Stat: Inside UnitedHealth's Doctor Empire It’s no secret that UnitedHealth is a colossus: It’s the country’s largest health insurer and the fourth-largest company of any type by revenue, just behind Apple. And thanks to a series of stealthy deals, almost 1 in 10 U.S. doctors — some 90,000 clinicians — now either work for UnitedHealth or are under its influence, more than any major clinic chain or hospital system. (Herman, Bannow, Ross and Lawrence, 7/25)

Bloomberg: Spotty Training Hurts Nurse Practitioners And Patients Americans are more and more likely to get health care not from doctors, but from nurse practitioners. It’s one of the fastest-growing professions in the US — and the number of nurse practitioners in the country is expected to climb 45% by 2032. But training for the booming profession has never been standardized, and some students worry they’re not being set up for success. (Fox, Holder, Lu and Sugiura, 7/24)

Bloomberg: Is The Nurse Practitioner Job Boom Putting US Health Care At Risk? When Fred Bedell entered the emergency room on Oct. 12, 2020, he was in the throes of tremendous abdominal pain. The situation was frightening, but Bedell, a 60-year-old father of two, had little reason to doubt that he’d receive anything except excellent care at Florida Lake City Hospital, a 113-bed facility about 60 miles west of Jacksonville. For the past several years, the local chamber of commerce had named it the “Best of the Best.” (Melby, Mosendz and Buhayar, 7/24)

Los Angeles Daily News: California Congresswoman's Staff Sheltered In Place After Powdery Substance Found A suspicious, white powdery substance turned up in two letters to Rep. Norma Torres’ Ontario district office on Wednesday, July 24, she said. Interns and staffers discovered the letters, prompting hazmat teams to descend on the site, where they were investigating. Torres, who described the incident as an “attack,” said out of caution, her staff was remaining on site “until more information is found.” (7/25)

What Kamala Harris' Time As California's Top Attorney Signals For Health Care

Vice President Kamala Harris is leaning into her background as a prosecutor to campaign against former president Donald Trump. That experience could also spell a warning for major health players. As California’s attorney general from 2011 to 2016, she expanded the powers of the office to referee hospital consolidation, helped block a mega merger between insurers Cigna and Anthem, and launched lawsuits to bring down inflated drug prices. (King and Bluth, 7/24)

The Washington Post: Kamala Harris Vows To Revive Biden’s Defeated ‘Care Economy’ Plans

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris vowed twice this week to revive Democratic plans to expand the welfare state, previewing a campaign message against Donald Trump and potentially signaling one of her top priorities should she be elected. In remarks to campaign staff in Delaware on Monday and a campaign speech in Wisconsin on Tuesday, the vice president focused on key parts of President Biden’s domestic agenda that failed to pass because of resistance from Republicans and centrist Democrats. In both speeches, Harris highlighted the need for legislation to expand paid family leave, housing assistance, child care and eldercare — parts of the “care economy” that advisers say have been one of her top priorities in the administration. (Stein, 7/24)

The Atlantic: Kamala Harris Could Make 2024 The Abortion Election

Of all the reasons Kamala Harris is better equipped than Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump in November—her relative youth, the fact that she’s a former prosecutor challenging a convicted felon—her biggest advantage may be her record on abortion. Harris served as the Biden administration’s de facto advocate for reproductive rights; it is her voice, not Biden’s, that’s been loudest in objecting to abortion bans and conservative efforts to curtail IVF and contraception. (Filipovic, 7/24)

The 19th: The ‘Moms’ Candidate: Harris Champions Paid Leave, Child Care And Disability Rights

When she speaks about the economy, Kamala Harris often talks about the mothers in her life. Her own mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was a single parent who worked as a breast cancer researcher. She’d pack lunches before Harris and her sister, Maya, woke up in the morning, and pay the bills at night after the girls went to bed. (Carrazana and Luterman, 7/24)

The Washington Post: J.D. Vance Said Kamala Harris Has No Kids. Stepparents Would Like A Word

When Ella Emhoff graduated from college in 2021, Vice President Harris posed smiling beside her stepdaughter. At Cole Emhoff’s wedding in October, Harris officiated her stepson’s ceremony. The Emhoff siblings have affectionately dubbed Harris “Momala,” a name she has said she wears proudly. But Harris’s parental role was altogether erased in recent and resurfaced attacks from her political opponents. In a video drawn from a 2021 interview on Fox News’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” J.D. Vance, now the GOP vice-presidential nominee, said that Harris and other prominent Democrats (including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) “don’t really have a direct stake” in the country’s future because they are “people without children.” (Gibson, 7/24)