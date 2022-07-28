UCLA Study Points To Covid Originating In Live Animal Market: A group of international researchers has been able to narrow the origins of the COVID-19 virus, with it likely coming from live animals sold at a wholesale market in Wuhan, China. The peer-reviewed studies, published in Science, found that early cases of the virus were found to be around Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market and spread was a result of animal-human interaction. Read more from KPCC.

With Rising Covid Numbers Fresno Will Again Ration Ambulance Rides: Ambulance crews across Fresno County and neighboring Kings, Madera and Tulare counties are once again implementing a policy in which rides to hospital emergency rooms will be denied to patients unless they have a life- or limb-threatening emergency. Read more from Fresno Bee.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthlne’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.