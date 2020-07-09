Struggling For Cash, Stanford Cuts 11 Varsity Sports Programs: Stanford on Wednesday announced that it will eliminate 11 varsity sports at the conclusion of the 2020-21 academic season. In a statement, the university said the athletic program had been under review for some time, and while the coronavirus pandemic played a role in the decision, ultimately it was the cost of supporting so many programs that led to the move. The sports that will be eliminated are: men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and wrestling. Athletic director Bernard Muir also addressed the elephant in the room: “The other unknown that we continue to try to get our arms around is whether we will have football.” Read more from Michael Lerseth of the San Francisco Chronicle.

In related coverage from the Chronicle: Stanford's Big Cut: 11 'Minor' Sports Will Get The Ax

Embattled Aircraft Carrier Returning To San Diego After COVID-19 Outbreak, Scandal: After almost six months at sea fighting a deadly coronavirus outbreak, a controversial change in command and international attention, the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier is scheduled to return to its home port in San Diego on Thursday, The San Francisco Chronicle reports. The return comes a week after a second sailor died aboard the nuclear-powered warship. The Roosevelt made international headlines when former Captain Brett Crozier sent out a letter asking for an immediate evacuation of the ship as COVID-19 spread. The Navy subsequently removed him from command. Criticism of acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly's visit to and speech aboard the ship, condemning Crozier’s actions, led to Modly's resignation. Read more from Matthias Gafni of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.