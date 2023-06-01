Some California Democrats Angry As US House Approves Debt Deal: A compromise to prevent a default on the federal government’s debts has California Democrats riled over concessions made by the White House that they say could harm their constituents, particularly one provision that changes work requirements for people who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle, Orange County Register, and Politico.

Deadline Looms For Medi-Cal Renewals: On April 24, San Diego County mailed more than 26,000 Medi-Cal renewal packets to its neediest residents whose health insurance coverage started in the month of June. So far, only about 2,400 of those packets have been returned. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune. Keep scrolling for more on Medi-Cal.

