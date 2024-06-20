Shigella Outbreak Plaguing San Jose Homeless Encampments: An outbreak of shigellosis, a highly infectious gastrointestinal infection, is sweeping through Columbus Park homeless encampments, public health officials said. The risk to the general public is low. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and Bay Area News Group.

FLiRT Variant Is Fueling Covid Reinfections In California: As the covid-19 summer swell intensifies, many people who have previously recovered from the virus are falling ill again. The state’s coronavirus test positivity rate rose to 6.4% — three times the level at the start of May. Read more in the San Francisco Chronicle.

