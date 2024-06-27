Dozens Of SF Inmates Test Positive For Covid: San Francisco sheriff’s officials said Wednesday that more than three dozen people incarcerated in city jails were being isolated because of covid. Forty-two people have tested positive, sheriff’s officials said. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Mpox Cases Grow In San Diego County: San Diego County’s public health department has received notification of seven new cases of mpox in May and June — a rate that, while small, exceeds the usual rate of one to two cases per month. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.