Californians Endured Unhealthier Air Quality Last Summer: For Bay Area residents, this may feel like deja vu: Skies were similarly tinged due to wildfires in the summer of 2020 as what areas of the East Coast are now experiencing. But by comparison, the air quality then was even worse — and more prolonged — than what New Yorkers have experienced so far. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Which California Prisons Fared Worst At Handling Covid? More than three years after the pandemic started sweeping through the prison system, a report from UCLA offers a new measure of just how bad it was — and which prisons handled it the worst. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.