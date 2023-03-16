Bay Area Will Phase Out Natural Gas Furnaces, Water Heaters Over Health Concerns: Bay Area regulators voted Wednesday to adopt rules to phase out the sale and installation of natural-gas furnaces and water heaters over the next eight years, one of the most ambitious plans in the country to reduce air pollution from nitrogen oxides, which can cause acid rain and increase the risk of asthma and other respiratory diseases. The rules do not include gas stoves. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Dignity Health Employees Rally Against Understaffing: A union representing 18,000 health care workers at Dignity Health plans a series of protests and “informational picketing” outside 26 of the company’s California hospitals and outpatient centers starting today until March 31. Workers say they are fed up with being chronically understaffed in nearly every department: “We only have time to see the sickest of the sick.” Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

