Lawmaker Tries To Clear Up Confusion Over Possible Ban On Red Food Dye: AB 418 would theoretically ban a whole range of foods from Skittles to Nesquik strawberry milk to soft drinks. But the lawmaker behind the legislation says that's far too simplistic and highly unlikely even if it passes. "I love Skittles. I eat them all the time," Jesse Gabriel (D-Woodland Hills) said Wednesday. "There's a 0% chance this is actually going to result in a ban of Skittles." Read more from USA Today and NPR.

Victims Of Forced Sterilizations Involved In Data Breach: California’s secretary of state office, which oversees the state Archives, quietly posted a notice on its website earlier this month about a data breach that exposed the personal and medical information of victims of California’s forced sterilization program. Read more from CalMatters.

