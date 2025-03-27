The anti-fluoride movement has more momentum than ever. In rural counties with few dentists, tooth decay could surge to levels that have not been seen in decades, experts warn. (Brett Kelman, 3/27)

The Trump administration is moving to end the “Housing First” approach despite warnings from providers and homelessness experts that the shift won’t work. But with homelessness rising, President Donald Trump could find allies in blue cities and states as the public clamors for streets to be cleaned up. (Angela Hart, 3/27)

Ventura County Food Bank Reels From Federal Funding Cuts: The federal government has suspended delivery of roughly seven truckloads of eggs, dairy, and meat headed to Ventura County's regional food bank. Food Share receives around 5 million pounds of its food from the USDA. Read more from VC Star .

LA County Sheriff To Retest Thousands Of DNA Samples: The L.A. County Sheriff's Department used DNA testing kits for months without realizing they were faulty. An internal investigation has been launched. “This failure will undoubtedly delay criminal cases,” said Brooke Longuevan, president of the public defenders union. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and ABC News .

Los Angeles Times: Drug-Resistant Fungus An 'urgent Threat' As It Spreads In Hospitals A deadly, drug-resistant fungus that preys on the sick and old is continuing to spread in hospitals and senior care facilities across the country, killing more than 1 in 3 infected. Candida auris, a type of yeast that can cause life-threatening illness, was first identified in the U.S. in 2016 with 52 infections reported across the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of cases has more than doubled annually, hitting 4,514 in 2023, the latest year the CDC has data available. During this same period, California reported 1,566 infections, more than any other state. (Harter, 3/27)

Los Angeles Times: Should Doctors Kick Out Unvaccinated Children? Pediatricians Face Dilemma Orange County pediatrician Dr. Eric Ball still feels guilty about the Disneyland measles outbreak of 2014. At the time, his office allowed children whose parents refused to vaccinate them to still remain as patients. Many took advantage of the policy, leaving the children in his practice well below the 95% threshold that experts say is needed to achieve herd immunity. In the end, a single measles case at the theme park spread to 145 people across the country; several were part of his practice. (Gold, 3/27)

Modern Healthcare: FBI Finds No Credible Terror Threat To Hospitals: AHA The American Hospital Association on Wednesday said the FBI found no specific, credible threats after investigating a potential terror risk to hospitals in several cities. The FBI said if it received any further, credible information on the possible threat it would immediately contact potential targeted hospitals and make a broader announcement through the AHA and Health-ISAC if necessary, according to a news release. (DeSilva, 3/26)

Becker's Hospital Review: California Hospital CEO Resigns Stephen DelRossi has resigned as CEO of Bishop, Calif.-based Northern Inyo Healthcare District, which operates a 25-bed critical access hospital. Mr. DelRossi stepped down March 25 “to take some time to focus on his family,” a spokesperson told Becker’s. The board of directors has not yet announced plans for next steps. Allison Partridge, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer and COO, is serving as acting CEO in the interim. (Gooch, 3/26)

Voice of San Diego: Palomar Health's Borrowing Has Ruffled Feathers At Sharp HealthCare Amid ongoing financial decline, Palomar Health has borrowed cash from two other hospital systems since 2024. But one of those loans has ruffled some feathers. Sharp Healthcare has threatened to file a lawsuit against Palomar Health for allegedly breaching an exclusivity arrangement the two hospital systems established last year. The threat of litigation comes after Palomar recently accepted a loan from UC San Diego Health. (Layne, 3/27)

North Bay Business Journal: 3 North Bay Outpatient Facilities Recognized For High Performing Care For its 2025 report released March 18, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,000 ambulatory surgery centers across the country. Fewer than 17% earned a “high performing” rating. “We used three years of Medicare data to evaluate these surgical centers using criteria that includes how successfully they avoided complications, ER visits, unplanned hospitalizations and other undesirable outcomes,” U.S. News stated. Three of those top-rated outpatient facilities are in the North Bay. (Sarfaty, 3/26)

Sacramento Bee: Kevin McCarty Promised More Homeless Shelters On Public Land Mayor Kevin McCarty’s actions and approach to addressing homelessness have been different than his campaign rhetoric on the issue. Prior to his November election, McCarty repeatedly discussed his support for the low-cost solution of opening more self-governed Safe Grounds — like the former Camp Resolution site — where unhoused people are allowed to camp on designated public land. McCarty expressed a desire to keep focused on addressing the homelessness crisis by including discussion of potential Safe Ground locations at every City Council meeting. (Clift and Miranda, 3/26)

Voice of OC: Laguna Beach Keeps Homeless Shelter, Potential Service Cuts Loom Laguna Beach’s homeless shelter is one of the only facilities in South Orange County where unhoused people can find free meals, a shower and a warm bed 365 days a year. But now city officials are taking a closer look at the shelter — named the Alternative Sleeping Location (ASL) — to see what services, if any, could be cut in the future to save money and reduce the facility’s regional draw. (Hicks, 3/26)

Los Angeles Times: Trump Targets California Ban On 'Forced Outing' Of Students' Gender Identity To Parents Federal officials have launched an investigation of the California Department of Education for withholding from parents information about changes to their child’s gender identity, setting up a showdown between the state and President Trump, with billions of dollars in federal funding potentially at stake. The investigation, announced Thursday morning by the U.S. Department of Education, essentially pits a California law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in July — prohibiting schools from automatically notifying families about student gender-identity changes and shielding teachers from retaliation for supporting transgender student rights — against an interpretation of federal law adopted by the Trump administration. (Blume, 3/27)

The Trump Administration

San Francisco Chronicle: CDC Halts Federal Funding In California For COVID Response

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will immediately end federal funding to California for COVID vaccination, surveillance and testing, California health officials said Wednesday. The funding had been awarded to state and local public health departments during the pandemic. It is meant to help fill gaps in California’s public health infrastructure, including its response to COVID and other respiratory and vaccine-preventable diseases. (Ho, 3/26)

Los Angeles Times: EPA Plans To Cut Hundreds Of Grants. Democrats Say It's Illegal

California lawmakers this week joined a chorus of outraged Democrats demanding that the Environmental Protection Agency reverse plans to terminate hundreds of grants geared toward clean air and water — a move they are calling illegal. Internal EPA documents released by the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works include a list of about 400 grants targeted for elimination, 62 of which are in California. The grants are aimed at reducing childhood lead poisoning, improving air quality and mitigating health risks from extreme heat and wildfires, among other purposes. (Smith, 3/27)

Stat: On NIH Director’s First Day, The Agency Tackles One Of His Priorities — Ending ‘Censorship’ In Science

In October, Jay Bhattacharya, then a health economist at Stanford University, posted on X: “If you favor government control of misinformation, you are an enemy of free speech.” On Wednesday, on his first morning serving as director of the National Institutes of Health, the agency directed staff to compile a list of grants and contracts related to “fighting misinformation or disinformation” — a step that in recent weeks has preceded the termination of research funding in areas that run counter to the Trump administration’s priorities. (Oza, 3/26)

The Washington Post: Social Security Backs Off Plan To Cut Phone Services For Disabled People

The Social Security Administration on Wednesday abruptly backed off planned cuts to phone services for disabled and some elderly Americans applying for benefits amid an uproar from advocates. The originally proposed changes — scheduled to take effect Monday but now delayed to April 14 — would have directed all people filing claims to first verify their identity online or in person, removing a phone option in place for years. Advocates said the shift would make it impossible for many disabled and elderly people with limited mobility or computer skills to apply. (Rein and Natanson, 3/26)

MedPage Today: Alzheimer's Research Caught In Trump Funding Delays

Research and patient care may quickly stop at 14 of the country's Alzheimer's Disease Research Centers (ADRCs) due to lack of funds. Funding has effectively been halted at 14 of the nation's 35 ADRC after the Trump administration repeatedly canceled NIH advisory council meetings, the final step required in the ADRC grant approval process. "The 14 ADRCs remain in limbo," Alzheimer's researcher Ann Cohen, PhD, of the University of Pittsburgh, told MedPage Today. (George, 3/26)