Fullerton Is Latest City To Ban Homeless Camps : On Tuesday, Fullerton City Council members narrowly voted 3-2 to adopt a pair of ordinances outright banning homeless camps and making way to start arresting those unlawfully sleeping on the streets and parks. Read more from Voice of OC and LAist . Scroll down for more news on the housing crisis.

California’s Bird Flu Outbreak Is Slowing: There have been no new cases in humans since January, said Dr. Erica Pan, director of the Department of Public Health. And State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones said the state’s almost 1,000 dairy herds of cows are getting sick at a slower pace. Read more from Politico .

Housing Crisis

KQED: San José Mayor Pushes To Arrest Unhoused Who Refuse Shelter

San José Mayor Matt Mahan is proposing that unhoused people who refuse multiple offers of shelter should face arrest, arguing that they have a “responsibility” to move indoors if the city has a bed available. Mahan’s plan would make San José the latest Bay Area city to escalate criminal enforcement against people experiencing unsheltered homelessness, in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling last year that allowed arrests for sleeping outside. (Marzorati, 3/6)

CalMatters: First-Of-Its Kind Order Halts Sweep Of California Homeless Camp

The Bay Area city of Vallejo is putting California cities’ newfound power to clear homeless encampments to the test. A federal judge last month stopped the city from dismantling the makeshift shelter of 64-year-old Evelyn Alfred, which she erected nearly two years ago on an empty strip of land next to a residential neighborhood. The ruling proves that, even as more cities in California crack down on encampments with sweeps and criminal charges, there are pathways open for unhoused people to fight back.(Kendall, 3/5)

CalMatters: Bay Area City Backs Off Language For Encampments Ordinance

Fremont city council has revised a new city camping ordinance, removing what had become a controversial clause — first reported on by CalMatters — that could have punished those “aiding and abetting” encampments. “We’ve listened to and empathized with a multitude of community members,” said Councilmember Kathy Kimberlin at Tuesday’s meeting, where the council voted 6-1 to jettison the clause. “Clarifying this ordinance is especially important for us. For decades, I think all of us… have worked with and supported the critical work of our non profits and our faith-based organizations, who often work with government and often do what government cannot do.” (Procter, 3/5)

Los Angeles Times: How A Law To Ban Homeless Camps Threw A California City Into Chaos

Dominating one corner of a sprawling homeless encampment on an abandoned lot next to Fremont’s rumbling BART tracks, Michael Austin has built his own kind of palace. His makeshift home — a tent fortified with wood paneling, steel poles and chain link fencing — rises two stories high, with a day bed on the first floor and a queen mattress on the second, plenty of cushioning for his 18 cats to get cozy. He’s built a fire pit out front, and planted a long pole in the middle of camp to fly the American flag. Scattered throughout his camp, along with piles of dried cat food, is an assortment of tools, scrap metal and motor gear that Austin, 60, transforms into mini go-karts, motorized bikes and scooters. (Wiley, 3/6)

San Francisco Chronicle: Daniel Lurie's Plan To Expand S.F. Homeless Shelters Meets Resistance

The most ambitious part of San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie’s agenda — a pledge to add 1,500 homeless shelter beds in just six months — is running into its first political speedbumps. In the Tenderloin, Lower Nob Hill and Bayview districts, some community members are pushing back on plans from Lurie’s administration to either extend the operation of controversial shelter sites or build a large new shelter. (Morris and Angst, 3/6)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Lemon Grove Residents Speak Out Against Cabins For Homeless People

After hearing from dozens of residents opposed to a county plan to build cabins for homeless people on state property in Lemon Grove, the City Council on Tuesday discussed meeting in closed session to consider ways to oppose the proposal. (Warth, 3/5)

LAist: LA Committee Explores Pulling Homelessness Funds From Regional Agency

A city of Los Angeles proposal is moving forward that would explore pulling hundreds of millions of dollars in annual funding from the region’s homeless service agency. Council members on L.A.’s Housing and Homelessness Committee voted, 3-0, Wednesday to approve a request for a report on how the city could contract directly with homeless service providers. (Wagner, 3/5)

The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat: Santa Rosa, Nonprofit Organization Seek $14 Million For Downtown Housing For Homeless

Santa Rosa officials and Burbank Housing are seeking nearly $14 million in state funding to build 30 apartments reserved for homeless individuals at a growing services hub downtown. The project would be funded through California’s Homekey+ program, a 2024 expansion of a pandemic-era program focused on adding permanent supportive housing for homeless individuals with behavioral health needs and veterans. (Pineda, 3/5)