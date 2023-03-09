California Ends Walgreens Contract Over Abortion Pill Dispute: Making good on a threat, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that California will cancel a $54 million contract with Walgreens as punishment for the pharmacy’s decision not to distribute abortion pills in states where attorneys general have warned it would be illegal. Read more from Bay Area News Group, The Sacramento Bee, and Politico. Keep scrolling for more abortion coverage.

Newsom Tests Positive For Covid: Gov. Gavin Newsom has tested positive for covid days after returning from a personal trip to Baja California. The governor has mild symptoms and will work remotely for at least five days. Read more from The Sacramento Bee and Bay Area News Group.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.