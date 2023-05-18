Newsom Signs Emergency Bill For Hospital Loans: Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an emergency bill providing up to $150 million in zero-interest loans to nonprofit and public hospitals in danger of closing in the aftermath of the pandemic. Read more from the Times of San Diego.

Walgreens Will Pay San Francisco $230M For Opioid Crisis: Walgreens has agreed to pay nearly $230 million to San Francisco to settle claims that the pharmacy giant fueled the opioid epidemic that has plagued the city for decades. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Keep scrolling for more on the opioid crisis.

