Dems Try Again To Protect Trans Students From Being Outed: California Democrats introduced a bill in Sacramento on Wednesday that would prohibit school districts from adopting parental notification policies. It's the latest volley in a political war that’s been raging for more than a year. Read more from The Sacramento Bee, Los Angeles Times, and San Diego Union-Tribune.

San Diego County Wants CDC's Help With Sewage Crisis: San Diego County’s public health director on Monday submitted a request to the California Department of Public Health, asking the agency to make an official request to the CDC to investigate concerns about sewage and toxic chemicals flowing from Tijuana. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.