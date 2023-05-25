Don’t Resign, Clinton Tells Feinstein: Hillary Clinton said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) should not resign from her seat in the Senate, despite the 89-year-old’s recent health problems and growing calls from some Democratic lawmakers for her to step down. Read more from The Hill and Time.

Are You Eligible For CalFresh? You Might Be Surprised: More than 285,000 San Diego County residents are eligible but not enrolled for CalFresh benefits, according to a new study. The income limit for CalFresh is double the federal poverty level. Read more from KPBS.

