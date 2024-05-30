Thousands Of Californians Potentially Exposed To Measles: A traveler carrying measles flew from Munich through Los Angeles on the way to Fresno Yosemite International Airport this month, exposing thousands of California travelers to the highly infectious disease, health officials have confirmed. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and San Francisco Chronicle.

State Agency Investigating Sedation Practices At Modesto Hospital: The California Department of Public Health declared an “immediate jeopardy” at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto over the use of nurse anesthetists to sedate and monitor surgical patients, according to an internal update sent to hospital medical staff. The state has been investigating complaints at the 394-bed hospital since last week. Read more from The Modesto Bee.

