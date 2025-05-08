Stanford Medical School Grad Tapped For Surgeon General: President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he plans to nominate Dr. Casey Means, a wellness influencer and graduate of Stanford Medical School, as the nation’s surgeon general. “Casey has impeccable ‘MAHA’ (Make America Healthy Again) credentials,” Trump wrote on his social media site Truth Social. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and the Los Angeles Times.

Judge Blocks Trump’s Demands On Homelessness Funds: A federal judge on Wednesday stopped President Donald Trump from imposing his demands for stricter immigration enforcement, and his opposition to abortion and transgender rights, on local governments as a condition of receiving hundreds of millions of dollars in federal homeless-assistance funds. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Scroll down for more on the housing crisis and funding cuts.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.