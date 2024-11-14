California’s LGBTQ+ Residents Get Ready For Trump: Organizers within the LGBTQ+ community are stressing that California is not immune to enacting conservative agendas, despite often being dubbed a “safe state.” Read more from the Los Angeles Blade and San Francisco Chronicle . Keep scrolling for related news on Trump’s Cabinet picks.

Axios: Medicare Spent $2B On Unneeded Back Surgeries Hospitals performed more than 200,000 unnecessary back surgeries on Medicare beneficiaries in the U.S. over three years, according to a new analysis. Roughly $2 billion was spent on the "low value" procedures while patients were put at risk of poor outcomes, researchers from the Lown Institute wrote. (Reed, 11/14)

Modern Healthcare: Aetna, Cigna, Elevance Cut Medicare Advantage Commissions Aetna, Cigna and Elevance Health sell Medicare Advantage plans. But that doesn't necessarily mean they want people to buy them. Partway through the Medicare annual enrollment period for 2025, which started Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7, those three insurers stopped offering commissions to brokers and other third-party marketers who steer new customers toward some of their Medicare Advantage products. Sam Melamed, CEO of the dental and vision insurer NCD and founder of a social media platform for brokers and agents called Insurance Forums, has never seen anything like it. (Tepper, 11/13)

ProPublica: Lincare Made Billions While Repeatedly Defrauding Medicare. Feds Did Little To Rein It In. For Lincare, paying multimillion-dollar legal settlements is an integral part of doing business. The company, the largest distributor of home oxygen equipment in the United States, admitted billing Medicare for ventilators it knew customers weren’t using (2024) and overcharging Medicare and thousands of elderly patients (2023). It settled allegations of violating a law against kickbacks (2018) and charging Medicare for patients who had died (2017). The company resolved lawsuits alleging a “nationwide scheme to pay physicians kickbacks to refer their patients to Lincare” (2006) and that it falsified claims that its customers needed oxygen (2001). (Lincare admitted wrongdoing in only the two most recent settlements.) (Elkind, 11/13)

USC Center For Health Journalism and World Journal: Undocumented Chinese Immigrants Fill Caregiver Gap, Working Long Hours The Chinese community, like many others, has a growing elderly population while facing a critical shortage of caregivers. As the largest Asian ethnic group aged 65 years and older, Chinese Americans are projected to grow to 7.9 million by 2060, more than tripling from 2.5 million in 2019. With more Chinese American adult children moving away from traditional expectations of caregiving, the need for care has increased. Chinese seniors often struggle to find caregivers who can speak the language and attend to their needs. As a result, undocumented Chinese workers are increasingly entering the workforce to address the shortage of caregivers for older Chinese adults. (Zhao, 11/11)

Stat: FDA Still Lacks Enough Inspectors, GAO Says In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration continues to struggle with a lack of investigators needed to inspect domestic and foreign pharmaceutical manufacturing plants and has not yet developed a plan to keep needed staff, a U.S. government watchdog found. (Silverman, 11/13)

Yahoo Finance: Hims & Hers Launches GLP-1 Tracker In Response To FDA's Shortage Decision Hims & Hers is launching a new GLP-1 tracker in its efforts to fight back against the FDA’s decision to end compounded GLP-1s on the market. The tracker allows patients to self-identify, provide their location, and say which brand of GLP-1 drug they are not able to find. The data will be aggregated and regularly published by Hims in order to provide proof to the FDA that the shortages of the branded drugs haven’t ended, according to co-founder and CEO Andrew Dudum. (Khemlani, 11/13)

The Hill: Ozempic And Wegovy May Help With Alcohol Addiction The weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy may be beneficial for people struggling with alcohol addiction, a study published Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry said. The study examined about 228,000 people in Sweden who had alcohol use disorder and Type 2 diabetes. The people who were taking drugs like semaglutide were less likely to be hospitalized for alcohol-related issues. Of the nearly 228,000 individuals, 58.5 percent experienced alcohol-related hospitalization. The study noted that while semaglutide drugs “substantially decreased” the risk of hospitalization, the results were not associated with suicide attempts. (Irwin, 11/13)

CBS News: 23andMe Customer? Here's What To Know About The Privacy Of Your Genetic Data. 23andMe, the struggling ancestry tracing company, continues to spiral, raising questions about its business prospects and what could happen to its sensitive customer genetic testing data. CEO Anne Wojcicki has said she intends to take the company private and is not considering third-party takeover proposals. Customer data collected from its genetic testing tools makes up the company's most valuable asset. Because 23andMe is not a health care company, health privacy laws don't apply, raising questions about what the business might opt to do with its 15 million users' personal genetic data. (Cerullo, 11/13)

Los Angeles Times: Oakland Health Clinic Scores Win On Medical Device Risk Disclosure The pulse oximeter, a device that measures the degree to which red blood cells are saturated with oxygen, is one of healthcare’s most fundamental tools. So when Dr. Noha Aboelata learned that research stretching back decades showed that the devices routinely failed patients with darker skin tones, she took action. (Purtill, 11/14)

Becker's Hospital Review: Genomic Test Shows Promise In Diagnosing Complex Infections A diagnostic test developed by researchers at the University of California San Francisco aims to help physicians identify causes of severe infections by analyzing DNA and RNA to detect a range of pathogens. Unlike traditional diagnostic tests, which focus on specific substances like proteins or hormones, the new test sequences all genetic material from a blood, tissue or body fluid sample, comparing it against a database of viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites, according to two studies. One was published Nov. 12 in Nature Medicine and the second was published in Nature Communications. (Murphy, 11/13)

Los Angeles Times: Could L.A.'s Rezoning Plan To Boost Housing Supply Displace Tenants? Sandra Sanchez described the headaches as strong. They come on when she starts thinking where she, her husband and two sons will live. In order to build a larger apartment complex, her landlord plans to demolish the six-unit bungalow court in South Los Angeles that the family has called home for decades. With her husband earning only $38,000 a year at a nearby factory, and rent in nearby apartments costings hundreds of dollars more than they now pay, the stress can be overwhelming. (Khouri, 11/14)

Voice of OC: Irvine Looks To Crackdown On Illegal Camping After Homeless Shelter Reversal Irvine City Council members are beefing up the city’s anti-camping law to make it easier for city officials to clear out homeless camps in the wake of the city backing out of a homeless shelter at the 11th hour after public pushback. The council voted 4-1 to strengthen the city’s anti-camping ordinance, which prohibits unauthorized camping on public and private property. Councilmember Kathleen Treseder voted no. (Hicks, 11/13)

CalMatters: Will Trump Housing Plans Worsen California’s Crisis? As California Democrats attempt to “Trump-proof” the state and Republicans celebrate their party’s sweeping victory, the mood among some of the state’s most prominent housing advocates is glum. “Trump’s extremist economic agenda is going to tank the housing market and housing construction,” Sen. Scott Wiener, one of the Legislature’s loudest YIMBY voices, said in an interview Friday. (Mello, 11/14)

The Trump Administration

The New York Times: Gaetz, Gabbard And Hegseth: Trump’s Appointments Are A Show Of Force

President-elect Donald J. Trump’s appointments for top government jobs continued to roll in fast and furiously on Wednesday, and his promise to build a presidential administration fueled by retribution quickly came into view. Those plans were perhaps best summarized by Representative Matt Gaetz, who wrote of his enthusiasm for the wholesale elimination of federal law enforcement agencies just hours before Mr. Trump announced he’d chosen the Florida Republican to lead the Justice Department: “We ought to have a full-court press against this WEAPONIZED government that has been turned against our people,” Mr. Gaetz wrote on social media on Wednesday. “And if that means abolishing every one of the three letter agencies, from the FBI to the ATF, I’m ready to get going!” (Rogers, 11/13)

The 19th: Where Trump AG Pick Matt Gaetz Stands On Abortion, LGBTQ+ Rights And Criminal Justice

The attorney general could influence pressing questions of abortion policy, such as whether to enforce the 1800s anti-obscenity law known as the Comstock Act, which abortion opponents believe could be used to ban the mailing of abortion pills — or even to ban abortion entirely. The current Department of Justice has not endorsed this view. as a member of Congress, Gaetz has opposed abortion rights, earning an A+ rating from the anti-abortion advocacy group SBA Pro-Life America. He voted against a bill that would have protected the right to contraception and in 2021 co-sponsored a proposed national ban on abortions after cardiac activity can be detected, typically around six weeks of pregnancy. In Congress, Gaetz has also opposed federal LGBTQ+ protections such as the Equality Act. (Norwood, Luthra, Rummler and Becker, 11/13)

Military Times: Could Trump Drop The VA And DOD Abortion Access Policies Right Away?

Conservative lawmakers hope that scrapping abortion access policies at the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs will be among the first major changes when President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January. But overturning those policies may not be as easy as a quick executive order. Advocates say that public protests and legal fights — especially in the case of VA rules — could create roadblocks for the incoming president in the months ahead. (Shane III, 11/13)

NBC News: Trump’s Pick For Defense Secretary Doesn't Want Women Serving In Combat

Pete Hegseth, 44, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of defense, has said that he believes women should not serve in combat and that he wants to see the military purged of “woke” officials who support diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. ... “I’m straight up just saying that we should not have women in combat roles,” Hegseth said on the podcast. “It hasn’t made us more effective, hasn’t made us more lethal, has made fighting more complicated.” The Pentagon first opened all combat roles to women in 2015, a historic policy shift meant to reflect the changing attitudes of gender-based barriers within the military. Women are more than 17% of the military’s active duty force, according to the Defense Department, and they have proven themselves in training, excelled as fighter pilots in overseas combat and broken ground in top roles throughout the armed forces. (Kirell and Ortiz, 11/13)

ABC News: Gun Violence Prevention Groups Brace For Trump To Keep Promise Of 'Concealed Carry Reciprocity'

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to move back into the White House, gun violence prevention advocates are bracing for him to keep his campaign promise to sign a nationwide "concealed carry reciprocity" law. The move would allow gun owners with concealed carry permits to travel with their weapons to all 50 states, even those that do not honor out-of-state permit holders from doing so. (Hutchinson, 11/13)