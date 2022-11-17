RSV Is Swamping Bay Area Hospitals: Bay Area health officials on Wednesday said a substantial increase in flu activity and other respiratory viruses since the start of the month has led to a spike in emergency department visits and is putting a strain on health systems across the region. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle . Keep scrolling for more on the RSV outbreak.

Coronavirus

San Francisco Chronicle: COVID In California: Black Hairy Tongue, An Unsightly But Common Symptom, Gets Fresh Attention

Tongue discoloration is a condition that has been associated with various viral infections long before the coronavirus pandemic, but the symptom has drawn fresh attention since the death last month of author Julie Powell, the inspiration for the movie “Julie and Julia.” In her final tweet, the 49-year-old food writer who had recently recovered from a bout of COVID-19 said she woke up “with something that’s literally Black Hairy Tongue.” (Vaziri, Kawahara and Buchmann, 11/16)

The New York Times: What To Do For Unusual Covid Symptoms: Hairy Tongue, Hair Loss And More

By this point in the long slog of the pandemic, many people know the telltale symptoms of a Covid-19 infection: a ragged ache in your throat, a pernicious cough, congestion, fever and full-body exhaustion. But a tiny subset of people also develop less common symptoms, ones that can sound like hexes from a children’s story: hairy tongues, purple toes, welts that sprout on their faces. (Blum, 11/16)

Sacramento Bee: Rocklin High Coach Returns After COVID-19 Almost Killed Him

Dale Eckenberg doesn’t remember much about the start of 2022. The Rocklin High School tennis coach was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 12 and spent 45 days in a coma battling COVID-19. While he can’t recall anything after calling out sick to work the previous day, his family endured the trauma. That includes his wife, Ashley, and children, Sydney and Sam. (Salerno, 11/17)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Indigenous Elders Rebuild Community After Years Of Pandemic-Era Isolation

Months of isolation during the pandemic has inspired Indigenous older adults at the San Diego American Indian Health Center in Bankers Hill to form a group to strengthen the community’s cultural knowledge. (Mapp, 11/15)

Orange County Register: Coronavirus: L.A. County Reported 2,215 More Cases And Nine More Deaths, Nov. 16

Los Angeles County public health officials reported 2,215 more cases of the coronavirus since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,511,076 as of Wednesday, Nov. 16. (Goertzen, 11/16)

Bloomberg: Covid Drug Treatments Aren't Keeping Up With Virus Mutations

Covid-19’s constant mutations have proven nearly impossible for drugmakers to keep up with. Omicron’s newest stepchildren threaten to render the last two antibody drugs on the market ineffective: Eli Lilly & Co.’s bebtelovimab, which is used to treat symptoms, and AstraZeneca Plc’s Evusheld, which helps prevent infections. (Muller, 11/16)