California Projected To Have $7B Surplus In Next Budget Year, But Some Of That Depends On A Federal Medicaid Decision: California is expected to have a $7 billion budget surplus next year, but lawmakers were urged Wednesday not to spend all of it because a sizable chunk depends on an upcoming decision by the Trump administration as it feuds with state Democratic leaders. However, nearly $2 billion of the initial $7 billion projected surplus depends on whether the Trump administration lets California tax organizations that manage the state’s Medicaid plans. California needs permission from the federal government to continue the tax. But the federal government recently proposed new rules that likely would not allow it. Last year, lawmakers approved a $215 billion budget boosted by record surpluses that accommodated new spending on health care, early childhood programs and housing construction. Read more from Adam Beam of The Associated Press, Sophia Bollag of the Sacramento Bee, and John Myers of the Los Angeles Times.

Californians With Employer-Sponsored Plans Are Still Finding Coverage Unaffordable As Out-Of-Pocket Expenses Rise: According to a new report from the Commonwealth Fund, California workers went from spending 8% of their income on health insurance premiums and deductibles in 2008, about $4,100, to nearly 12% of their income on premiums and deductibles in 2018, about $6,900. That is a 68% jump in employees’ health care spending over the past decade — which far outpaces wage growth during the same period. Between 2008 and 2018, median household income in the state grew just 16%, from about $52,000 to $60,000, according to the report. California’s figures largely mirror the national trend. Read more from Catherine Ho of The San Francisco Chronicle.

Calif. Lawmakers Urge U.S. House Leadership Not Jeopardize Care By Cutting Off Supplemental Medicaid Payments: The supplemental payments, known as disproportionate share allotments, provide “an essential funding source helping safety-net hospitals serve the uninsured and underinsured residents of their communities,” a group of 47 legislators stated in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “They help offset the cost of uncompensated care these hospitals provide.” If the planned cuts are not stopped, California hospitals stand to lose as much as $500 million in the current fiscal year and as much as $950 million from fiscal 2021-25, the representatives said. Read more from Cathie Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

