Kaiser Permanente To Downsize Headquarters In Oakland: Kaiser Permanente, one of Oakland’s largest employers, plans to “significantly reduce its space” at the Ordway Building, where it has been headquartered since 1970, according to a building loan servicer note. It wasn’t clear how much space would be cut. Read more from The San Francisco Chronicle.

Good Samaritan Hospital Expansion Approved: San Jose leaders have unanimously approved a $1.2 billion proposal from a private firm to build two new wings at Good Samaritan Hospital on the city’s west side, despite concerns about the for-profit hospital owner’s controversial record of cutting services or shuttering facilities at its properties when profits drop. Read more from KQED.

