LA Cracks Down On Misrepresentation At Pregnancy Centers: The Los Angeles City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday that prohibits any crisis pregnancy center from misrepresenting the health services it performs, including abortion, and provides individuals legal recourse if they are misled. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

San Diego Reports TB Cases At 2 High Schools Earlier This Year: San Diego County is working with two school districts to notify people who might have been exposed to tuberculosis earlier this year at Mission Bay and Montgomery high schools. TB infections were also recently reported at two Sacramento high schools. Read more from Times of San Diego.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.