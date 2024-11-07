- California Healthline Original Stories 1
- Prepared for Trump's Comeback, California’s Attorney General Is Ready To Fight
- Abortion 6
Attorney General Rob Bonta, a longtime champion of reproductive rights, is ready to lead California in the fight to protect abortion under Trump’s second presidency. In a Q&A, he shares how his upbringing prepared him for the role. (Molly Castle Work, 11/6)
Newsom Vows To Protect Californians’ Health Care Freedoms: California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that California will work with President-elect Donald Trump but will also “defend our Constitution and uphold the rule of law.” The governor — again a leading contender for the 2028 presidential nomination — has long proclaimed that he will protect reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and more. Read more from Politico, Deadline, the San Francisco Chronicle, and CalMatters.
Homelessness Measure Passes In LA County: Voters in Los Angeles County have opted to increase a sales tax that funds homelessness response efforts. The Yes on Measure A claimed victory Wednesday afternoon with nearly 56% of the vote. Read more from LAist and the Los Angeles Times.
The New York Times:
Trump Will Return to Power With a More Expansive Agenda
Many of his policy prescriptions remain vague or change in detail depending on his mood or the day. But if he follows through on his campaign trail talk, he would restructure the government to make it more partisan, further cut taxes while imposing punishing tariffs on foreign goods, expand energy production, pull the United States back from overseas alliances, reverse longstanding health rules, prosecute his adversaries and round up theoretically millions of people living in the country illegally. Few agencies face a future quite as uncertain as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which is responsible for gun regulations. ... Mr. Trump’s return to power could lead to significant upheaval for millions of Americans dependent on the Affordable Care Act, after record levels of enrollment under Mr. Biden. Increased subsidies could expire next year without action from congressional Republicans and Mr. Trump, causing premiums to spike. (Baker and Savage, 11/6)
Modern Healthcare:
What Trump's Healthcare Policies On Medicare, ACA Might Look Like
Former President Donald Trump's victory on Election Day promises to bring major disruption to how the federal government treats healthcare. Some of those changes will benefit companies and others won't, but an uncertain business landscape lies ahead no matter what. While neither the Republican Trump nor the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, led their campaigns with business-focused healthcare platforms, Harris offered a sense that she would largely build on President Joe Biden's policies and maintain continuity. (McAuliff, 11/7)
Stat:
Trump Could Make Medicaid Spending A Target For Cuts
With former President Trump headed back to the White House, the U.S. Medicaid program, which covers medical care for people with low incomes, could face cuts. But Medicaid’s transformation to a program mostly run by private insurers adds an influential industry to its list of guardians, alongside the rural hospitals that rely on the program to balance their budgets. (Wilkerson, 11/6)
The Washington Post:
With Trump Win, Focus Turns To Older Supreme Court Justices
Some prominent voices on the left called earlier this year for Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to retire while Joe Biden was still president, so a Democrat could nominate her replacement regardless of who won the election. Sotomayor, 70, is the oldest liberal justice and has Type 1 diabetes. Advocates feared a repeat of what happened with liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who declined to retire during President Barack Obama’s tenure and died on the bench in 2020, while Donald Trump was in office. The vacancy allowed Trump to nominate Amy Coney Barrett, cementing a powerful 6-3 conservative supermajority. (Jouvenal and Raji, 11/6)
Los Angeles Times:
Trump Victory Puts California Climate And Pollution Goals At Risk
In the last four years, California has adopted some of the nation’s most innovative air regulations, including a ban on new gasoline-powered car sales by 2035 and a prohibition against diesel-fueled trucks visiting state ports and railyards in 2036. However, many of these rules, which were approved by the California Air Resources Board, have not been approved by the Biden administration and now face outright rejection by the incoming Trump administration. (Briscoe, 11/6)
The New York Times:
How The Trump Administration Could Enact A Federal Abortion Ban
As support for abortion rights has grown in the two years since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, President-elect Donald J. Trump has distanced himself from a proposed federal ban on abortion, saying that he supports leaving regulation of the issue to the states. But Republicans and opponents of abortion rights will put pressure on him to enact one. While Republicans do not have the supermajority they need in the Senate to pass the 15-week ban they have proposed, groups that oppose abortion rights have written road maps that would allow Mr. Trump to effectively ban abortion without help from Congress. (Zernike, 11/6)
NBC News:
What Trump’s Victory Could Mean For Abortion Rights
President-elect Donald Trump has said he would not sign a federal abortion ban. But there are ways a new Trump administration could restrict abortion nationwide. One option is via Trump’s appointees to the Food and Drug Administration. Those leaders could try to get the agency to roll back certain changes made from 2016 to 2021 (in three presidential administrations, including Trump’s) that expanded access to the abortion medication mifepristone. Another path is for Trump appointees to the Justice Department to choose not to defend abortion pill access when legal challenges arise. Although the Supreme Court dismissed a case in June that sought to restrict access to mifepristone, the attorneys general of Idaho, Kansas and Missouri filed a similar suit last month. Both cases were filed in a federal court in Amarillo, Texas, where the sole judge, Matthew Kacsmaryk, is a Trump appointee. (Bendix and Richardson, 11/7)
Slate:
The Next Trump Administration’s Crackdown on Abortion Will Be Swift, Brutal, and Nationwide
These victories for abortion are about to crash into the reality of a ruthlessly anti-choice administration. Although Trump claims he wants to leave abortion to the states, the reality is that abortion policy is set, in substantial part, at the federal level. Even if he rejects a congressional push for a new ban, which is uncertain, his appointees will still have the tools to enact devastating anti-abortion policies. (Stern, 11/6)
Guttmacher Institute:
10 Reasons A Second Trump Presidency Will Decimate Sexual And Reproductive Health
When President-Elect Donald Trump takes office again, in January, sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) will face unprecedented threats from the federal level. The second Trump administration will not only reenact many hostile policies from the first but also almost certainly expand its assaults on SRHR in the United States and abroad. Guided by the detailed agenda for dismantling civil rights outlined by conservatives in Project 2025, the Trump-Vance administration will work quickly to implement new measures that erode bodily and reproductive autonomy. Our analysis highlights just a handful of the many attacks to expect in the first several months of his term. (Bernstein, Friedrich-Karnik and Damavandi, 11/6)
Stat:
Post-Roe Effort To Protect Abortion Rights Hits Its Limit, For Now
Advocates mounted a massive push to protect abortion rights at the state level in Tuesday’s election, but several notable defeats, and a new Trump presidency, leave abortion rights advocates staring down their biggest setbacks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. (Owermohle, 11/6)
Politico:
Harris Hoped To Ride Abortion To Another Post-Dobbs Democratic Victory. It Didn’t Work.
The issue failed to stop Donald Trump, who on Tuesday overcame a large gender gap — and Democrats’ relentless focus on women’s reproductive health — to win back the White House. (Ollstein and Messerly, 11/6)
Possible Players in the Trump Administration
The Hill:
RFK Jr. Says ‘Entire Departments’ At FDA ‘Have To Go’
Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is slated to hold a potentially big role in a new Trump administration, said Wednesday there are “entire departments” within the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that “have to go.” “In some categories … there are entire departments, like the nutrition department at the FDA … that have to go, that are not doing their job, they’re not protecting our kids,” Kennedy said during an interview on MSNBC. (Ventura, 11/6)
The New York Times:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Foe Of Drug Makers And Regulators, Is Poised To Wield New Power
As an independent presidential candidate and as a surrogate for Mr. Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pledged to upend the nation’s agriculture system and public health bureaucracy, effectively gutting whole swaths of the regulatory state, under the rubric of rooting out “cronyism” and corruption. Some have speculated that Mr. Trump will make him a “health czar” inside the White House, to guide the president on public health matters; a person familiar with the transition said Mr. Kennedy was at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday and spoke with Trump insiders about the public health agenda. (Stolberg and O'Brien, 11/6)
Florida Phoenix:
Lobbying For Ladapo: DeSantis Wants To See Florida Surgeon General Head U.S. Health Agency
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday endorsed his own controversial State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo for a top health care position in the next Trump administration. DeSantis went on social media, where he called on his followers to repost a picture of Ladapo if they want to see him serve as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services once President-elect Donald Trump assumes office. (Sexton, 11/6)
Military.com:
The Trump Cabinet: Who Will Be VA Secretary?
If the past is any indication, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the Department of Veterans Affairs is anyone's game. In 2017, just 10 days before his inauguration, Trump chose Dr. David Shulkin, then the VA's under secretary for health under President Barack Obama, for the top spot. When Trump dismissed Shulkin a little over a year later, he nominated his White House physician, then-Navy Adm. Ronny Jackson, for the post. (Kime, 11/6)
The Washington Post:
Trump And Allies Prepare To Take Power, Zero In On Cabinet Contenders
President-elect Donald Trump and his allies prepared Wednesday to take power after a decisive election victory that could hand Republicans unified control of government and give Trump a broad mandate to pursue an agenda of radical change. (Alemany, Dawsey, Knowles, LeVine and Stein, 11/6)
Stat:
Who To Know In The 'Make America Healthy Again' Movement
MAGA, meet MAHA. The sweeping election victory for President-elect Donald Trump this week also marks the start of an ambitious anti-chronic disease campaign, “Make America Healthy Again,” that has become central to Trump’s health agenda. (Cueto, 11/7)
Health Care Winners and Losers
Los Angeles Times:
Healthcare — And Not Just Reproductive Care — Was On The Ballot, And It Lost Big
It was perhaps natural that campaign coverage of the presidential candidates’ healthcare policies began and ended with abortion rights; since June 2022, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, 20 states have banned abortions or enacted draconian restrictions on the procedure. That landscape could turn even more dire with the reelection of Donald Trump. But many other healthcare issues were implicitly on the ballot Tuesday. Republicans may well feel empowered to continue their long campaign against the nation’s public health infrastructure, to step up their attacks on science, and to spread the anti-vaccine mantra of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has worked his way into Trump’s inner circle. (Hiltzik, 11/7)
The Wall Street Journal:
Trump Will Create New Winners And Losers In Healthcare
For healthcare companies, Donald Trump’s victory means very different things depending on which part of the sector they operate in. For firms offering plans in the exchanges created by the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare), as well as Medicaid plans, it could be bad news. That explains why Oscar Health, which derives most of its business from Obamacare marketplaces, was down 8% Wednesday morning while Centene, a big Medicaid operator, was down 5%. But for businesses operating in Medicare Advantage, the privately run system that mainly serves seniors, a Republican victory is expected to provide major regulatory benefits. (Wainer, 11/6)
Bloomberg:
UnitedHealth, Humana Soar On Trump Election Victory
Donald Trump’s re-election rippled through the health-care landscape as the new administration is expected to pull back on Biden-era measures affecting US health insurers, drug prices and public-health leadership. Insurers focused on the Medicare market jumped on the expectation that the government will pay higher rates to companies that provide private versions of the US health program for seniors. (Tozzi, Mufarech, and Smith, 11/6)
Stat:
What Trump's Win Means For Biotech And Pharma
With Donald Trump now poised to become U.S. president for the second time in January, biotech and pharmaceutical leaders are preparing for the shift to an administration with a complicated history. Trump has positioned himself as business-friendly, but has criticized “Big Pharma” over high drug costs. During the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, he was supportive of the pharmaceutical industry’s efforts to develop vaccines, but his campaign has more recently embraced vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (DeAngelis, Herper, Joseph, Mast and Silverman, 11/6)
LGBTQ+ Health and Mental Health
ABC7 San Francisco:
Bay Area LGBTQ+ Community Bans Together To Protect Transgender Youth In Wake Of Trump Re-Election
San Francisco's Office of Transgender Initiatives is doubling down on its commitment to provide a safe haven. "A lot of us are really fighting for our lives and are we're going to be able to form really strong bonds around that, and I think do some really great organizing work," said Honey Mahogany, Director of SF Office of Transgender Initiatives. (Campbell, 11/7)
The Washington Post:
LGBTQ+ Crisis Hotlines Report Uptick In Calls After Trump Victory
The call to the Rainbow Youth Project’s crisis hotline came in three days before the election. On the line was a nonbinary teen. The 16-year-old had made a pact with three other queer youths: If Donald Trump won the presidency, they decided, they would commit a “group suicide.” Across the country, organizations and crisis hotlines catering to LGBTQ+ youths and adults have reported a staggering uptick in calls in the run-up to the election and since Trump’s resounding victory. (Javaid, 11/6)
Pink News:
How Project 2025 – A Right-Wing Wish List For Trump’s Second Term – Threatens LGBTQ+ Rights
The handbook’s authors claim that one of the biggest problems facing the US today is the “toxic normalisation of transgenderism with drag queens and pornography invading school libraries.” Project 2025 goes on to say that “transgender ideology” is one form of “pornography” linked to the “sexualisation of children”. In total, “gender” is mentioned 111 times, and “LGBT” or “LGBTQ” 18 times, in the handbook. (11/6)
San Francisco Chronicle:
How To Talk To Young Kids About The Election Without Making It Worse
Donald Trump’s election victory Tuesday is leaving millions of Americans reeling and struggling to navigate feelings of disappointment, fear, anger and frustration. Many parents are also grappling with how to talk to their young children about the election. Here are some suggestions from experts on how to have those conversations with young children. (Ho, 11/7)
Health Industry and Pharmaceuticals
Becker's Hospital Review:
From Crisis To Stability: Inside A California Hospital's Financial Turnaround
When Stephen DelRossi joined Northern Inyo Healthcare District in 2022, one thing was apparent. "My first board meeting, I walked in and said, 'Hi, my name is Stephen. Here's the finances, and oh, by the way, we're going to be bankrupt in 12 months,'" he told Becker's, adding that it took time to fully convince the board that the organization's finances needed to be addressed. (Gooch, 11/6)
The Wall Street Journal:
CVS Names Former UnitedHealth Executive As Head Of Aetna
CVS Health’s new chief executive, David Joyner, moved quickly to put his stamp on the company, promising a reorganization and new leadership at Aetna, its troubled insurance unit. In his first public call with analysts on Wednesday, Joyner focused extensively on his plans to fix Aetna, saying its performance was unacceptable and tied to significant past missteps. Aetna has seen higher-than-expected medical costs tank its performance, particularly in its Medicare business, where the insurer had bet on a big expansion this year. (Mathews, 11/6)
CNN:
Compounded Semaglutide Associated With At Least 10 Deaths, Novo Nordisk CEO Warns
Compounded versions of semaglutide, the active ingredient in approved diabetes and obesity drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, have been associated with at least 100 hospitalizations and 10 deaths, the chief executive of Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk warned Wednesday. “Honestly, I’m quite alarmed by what we see in the US now,” Novo Nordisk President and CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen told CNN. “Patients who believe that they’re getting access to a safe product, and they believe they’re getting semaglutide … I know for a fact that they are not getting semaglutide, because there’s only one semaglutide, and that’s produced by Novo Nordisk, and we don’t sell that to others.” (Tirrell, 11/6)
Becker's Hospital Review:
FDA Adds Warning To Ozempic, Mounjaro And Other GLP-1 Labels
The FDA has updated the labels for all GLP-1 receptor agonists, including popular medications Ozempic, Wegovy, Saxenda and Mounjaro, to include a new warning about the risk of pulmonary aspiration during general anesthesia or deep sedation, Medscape reported Nov. 6. The updated warning, issued Nov. 5, stems from rare postmarketing reports of patients who experienced pulmonary aspiration, when food or liquid enters the lungs, while undergoing elective surgeries or procedures requiring anesthesia despite following fasting guidelines prior to surgery. (Murphy, 11/6)
Becker's Hospital Review:
US Devicemakers Call For Tax Incentives, Tariffs To Bolster Production: 4 Things To Know
An alliance of U.S. medical equipment manufacturers is urging lawmakers to implement tax incentives, enforce stricter labor and environment standards and impose higher tariffs on foreign medical supplies to bolster domestic production, according to an Nov. 5 news release from the American Medical Manufacturers Association. (Murphy, 11/6)
San Francisco Chronicle:
California AG Bonta To Propose Social Media Labels Bill Next Session
California’s top law enforcement officer is worried enough about the harms posed by social media that he is sponsoring a bill to affix cigarette-like warning labels to social media sites and apps. State Attorney General Rob Bonta told the Chronicle he plans to work with an as yet unnamed lawmaker to introduce a bill requiring the warnings during the next legislative session in Sacramento. Asked whether he would be open to similar disclosures when it comes to emerging artificial intelligence programs, Bonta said perhaps but that it was too early to say with certainty. (DiFeliciantonio, 11/7)
Los Angeles Times:
Parts Of Orange County Are Quarantined For Invasive Fruit Fly
The cities of Santa Ana and Garden Grove have been placed under quarantine Wednesday in light of an uninvited and unwelcome visitor: the oriental fruit fly, an invasive pest that attacks over 230 crops including fruits, nuts and vegetables. The order by the California Department of Food and Agriculture bars fruit from within the quarantine zone from being distributed outside of it. The goal is to keep the oriental fruit fly from spreading to more crops while working to eliminate the pest. (Garcia, 11/6)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Listeria Recall: Popular Brie And Soft Cheese Brands Affected
A cheese producer has issued a voluntary recall of several soft cheese products, including various brie varieties, sold in California and other states due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Savencia Cheese USA announced the recall over the weekend after routine testing detected traces of the bacteria in its processing equipment. (Vaziri, 11/6)
Axios:
Teen Emergency Room Visits For Caffeine Overdose Spike
Emergency room visits due to eating or drinking too much caffeine roughly doubled among adolescents in the past several years, according to new data from Epic Research. The episodes are still relatively uncommon but they underscore the potential risks of excessive caffeine intake as energy drinks with high doses of the stimulant flood the market. (Reed, 11/6)