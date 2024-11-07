Newsom Vows To Protect Californians’ Health Care Freedoms: California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that California will work with President-elect Donald Trump but will also “defend our Constitution and uphold the rule of law.” The governor — again a leading contender for the 2028 presidential nomination — has long proclaimed that he will protect reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and more. Read more from Politico, Deadline, the San Francisco Chronicle, and CalMatters.

Homelessness Measure Passes In LA County: Voters in Los Angeles County have opted to increase a sales tax that funds homelessness response efforts. The Yes on Measure A claimed victory Wednesday afternoon with nearly 56% of the vote. Read more from LAist and the Los Angeles Times.

