Officials Reach Deal To Keep S.F. Nursing Home Open: City officials and federal regulators reached a settlement in the dispute that would have forced San Francisco’s beleaguered Laguna Honda nursing home to close on Nov. 13 and displace hundreds of medically fragile patients, the sides announced Wednesday. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Health Justice Advocate Wins Prestigious 'Genius' Grant: An Oakland lawyer who works to expose the inequities in access to affordable, life-saving medications on a global scale was named a MacArthur fellow on Wednesday. Priti Krishtel was among 25 recipients chosen nationwide for the prestigious annual award, which comes with an $800,000 grant. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

