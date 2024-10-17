US Sees Record Drop In Drug Overdose Deaths: Drug overdose deaths fell a record 15% in the past year, according to provisional data from the CDC. In related news from San Francisco, the number of people who died from accidental fentanyl overdoses in September has dropped to a four-year low. Read more from Roll Call and the San Francisco Chronicle.

Catholic Church Settles Childhood Sex Abuse Claims For $880M: In what could be the closing chapter in a landmark legal battle, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles has agreed to pay 1,353 people who allege they suffered horrific abuse at the hands of local priests. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.