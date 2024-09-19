Norwalk Escalates Fight Against Homeless And Poor People : Norwalk, a city of 103,000 residents about 15 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, is doubling down on its crackdown against the poor and the unhoused, even after Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened to sue the city over its actions. A ban there now includes businesses that service low-income clientele, such as discount stores and laundry facilities. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle .

Modern Healthcare: Insurers Face Uphill Battle To Comply With Mental Health Rules Health insurance companies and employers will soon be directing more time, money and resources to comply with mental health parity mandates. But questions remain about what regulators expect of health plans and whether new federal rules effectively tackle the issue. About one in five U.S. adults has at least one behavioral health condition and many struggle to find and afford treatment, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. (Berryman, 9/18)

CalMatters: California Capped Health Care Cost Increases. Will Anyone Notice? Vickie Villegas had to pay $3,000 out-of-pocket every time she was treated for multiple sclerosis, a disease that attacks the central nervous system. Her doctor recommended she get treatments twice a year to keep the disease from worsening, but she couldn’t afford it, the Pasadena-area resident said. “I just couldn’t keep up,” Villegas said. Her disease progressed, and she lost use of her left hand. (Hwang, 9/18)

NBC News: U.S. Ranks Last In Health Care Compared With Nine Other High-Income Countries, Report Finds The health system in the U.S. is failing, a startling new report finds. The U.S. ranks as the worst performer among 10 developed nations in critical areas of health care, including preventing deaths, access (mainly because of high cost) and guaranteeing quality treatment for everyone, regardless of gender, income or geographic location, according to the report, published Thursday by The Commonwealth Fund, an independent research group. (Lovelace Jr., 9/19)

Health Care Industry

Sacramento Bee: Sutter Health Plans Multi-Year Expansion, New Clinics

Sutter Health is in a growth cycle, plotting expansions into hundreds of thousands of square feet of new spaces and recruiting doctors to fill them. Officials this week said population growth in the greater Sacramento region and a post-pandemic increase in illness are pushing the hospital system to build. Health system leaders plan to add a 42-bed unit to its midtown campus and build out sites in Roseville and Folsom. They will add dozens of standalone urgent care sites over the next few years, and have recruited around 670 doctors and advanced practice clinicians this year alone, said Rachael McKinney, president of Sutter Health’s greater Sacramento division. (Merrilees, 9/19)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Palomar Health, University Of San Diego To Partner

The University of San Diego and Palomar Health announced a partnership Wednesday that will have the North County health system collaborating with the private Catholic college in Linda Vista on wellness initiatives and on internship opportunities for medical and business students. (Sisson, 9/18)

Becker's Hospital Review: UC Davis Opens Blood Draw Clinic For Neurodevelopment Patients

UC Davis Health opened a special blood draw clinic for children with autism, Down syndrome and neurodevelopmental conditions. The PATH Glassrock Blood Draw Clinic is open one day a week by appointment. Phlebotomists and specialists from the Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department provide personalized support to patients. The facility is open to children under 17 years old with neurodevelopmental conditions or those who would need support for medical anxiety. (Taylor, 9/18)

Becker's Hospital Review: 5 Nurses Honored For Health Equity Research: AARP

The American Association of Retired Persons recognized five nurses [including two from California] for their work to end health disparities and improve healthcare. The AARP Center for Health Equity Through Nursing and the Future of Nursing: Campaign for Action initiative helped sponsor the Equity-Minded Nurse Awards. The awards honor nurses who promoted health equity through nursing practice, research, education or leadership. (Taylor, 9/18)

Becker's Hospital Review: Less Than 1% Of Physicians Specialize In Older Adult Care

The older adult population is expected to reach 82.1 million by 2050, yet less than 1% of physicians specialize in their care, according to a recent study of Americans over the age of 65. Philanthropic organization The John A. Hartford Foundation partnered with Age Wave, to research how older adults are experiencing and navigating the healthcare industry. The findings were published Sept. 17 in the "Meeting the Growing Demand for Age-Friendly Care: Health Care at the Crossroads" survey. (Gregerson, 9/18)