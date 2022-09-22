California Takes Big Step To Curb Gun Violence Epidemic: California will soon be the only state in the nation to have a governmental office committed to preventing gun violence by keeping firearms away from “dangerous individuals,” state officials said Wednesday. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and The Washington Post.

Masks Coming Off Across California: In a new sign of improving coronavirus conditions, California will ease its mask-wearing recommendations for the first time in seven months. The state is largely rescinding its broad recommendation that everyone — regardless of vaccination status — mask up when in indoor public settings and businesses. That guidance had been in place since mid-February. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

