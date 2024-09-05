Sutter Health Denies Report That It Overcharges Patients: New research from University of Southern California health economists has found evidence that Sutter Health began implementing allegedly anticompetitive contracting practices in the early 2000s that resulted in prices 30% higher than at comparable hospitals. Sutter denied any anticompetitive conduct and says the analysis is flawed. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Newsom Pushes Back On Prop. 36: Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday blasted supporters of a measure to increase jail time for thieves and drug users. “It’s about mass incarceration, not mass treatment,” he said. Newsom said proponents suggesting Prop 1 will fund the treatment called for in Prop. 36 “don’t know what they’re talking about.” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

