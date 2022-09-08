Doctors and health officials say more children in the state are growing up with wildfire, which can cause stress, depression, anxiety, and other lasting trauma. Experts say there are ways to help kids stay calm. (Heidi de Marco, 9/12 )

California Will Test Drinking Water For Microplastics: California water regulators have approved the world’s first requirements for testing microplastics in drinking water sources. Scientists still aren’t sure what concentration is safe for people, although there are signs that the smallest particles are more likely to cause health problems. Read more from CalMatters and the San Francisco Chronicle .

Backup Generators Fail At Santa Clara Valley Medical Center: On one of the hottest days in the city’s recorded history, backup generators failed at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose on Tuesday night, leaving parts of the facility entirely without power for around four hours. Read more from Bay Area News Group . Keep scrolling for more on the heat wave.

Sacramento Bee: California Fires Cause Poor Air Quality In Sierra Foothills The Mosquito Fire burning in the Tahoe National Forest near Foresthill is causing poor air quality throughout much of the Placer County foothills. (9/7)

CapRadio: With Sacramento Cooling Centers Near-Empty, Volunteers Step In To Help Unhoused Amid Record-Setting Heatwave A half dozen tents and RVs lined Front Street south of downtown early Tuesday afternoon, with Sacramento’s temperature well on its way to a record-breaking 116 degrees. Residents at the small homeless encampment had no nearby option to seek relief at a cooling center and most remained out of sight during the scorching heat of the midday sun. But they received something just as critical: Bottles of water distributed by volunteers. (Nichols and Lam, 9/7)

Los Angeles Times: Hot, Angry L.A. Parents Demand Playground Shade In Heat Wave At 95 degrees, it was too hot for children to go outside to play at Lorena Street Elementary School in Boyle Heights on Wednesday morning. So frustrated parents took their place instead, standing outside the schoolyard as part of their ongoing demands that L.A. Unified act more quickly to protect children from heat by creating more climate-friendly campuses. Reclaim Our Schools Los Angeles — a coalition of organizations that includes United Teachers Los Angeles and represents parents and community members — said the teachers union’s Beyond Recovery bargaining platform, which includes green space demands, was presented to the district in May. UTLA is bargaining over its next full contract with the district. (Reyes-Velarde, 9/7)

Sacramento Bee: Jackson Junior High School Students Ate Lunch Outdoors In Heat Two staff members at a Northern California junior high school have been placed on administrative leave after students there were sent outside to eat lunch Tuesday as a lengthy heat wave created dangerous conditions throughout the region. The Amador County Unified School District learned late Tuesday afternoon that students at Jackson Junior High School were directed to eat their lunch outdoors, according to a letter to parents from Superintendent Torie Gibson. (Ahumada, 9/7)

San Francisco Chronicle: End Of California's Heat Wave Brings Other Weather Event To S.F. Bay Area: Bad Air Quality After nine days of record-breaking hot temperatures across the state, Thursday signals the slow withering away of the ridge of high pressure that’s been causing this heat wave. Short-range weather models like the high-res rapid refresh (HRRR) are picking up on signals that the sea breeze is very likely to win its tug-of-war with the collapsing heat dome for the first time in over a week. (Diaz, 9/8)

CNN: Heat Wave Scorching California May Be The Worst In Its History And Now An Offshore Hurricane Threatens To Fan Already Raging Wildfires As Californians endure what could be the worst heat wave in state history, a rare hurricane offshore is poised to extend extreme temperatures already threatening rotating power outages and also deliver powerful winds that could fan raging wildfires. ... Parts of Southern California will see dangerously hot conditions on Thursday and Friday, as Kay causes strong, hot and dry winds to blow toward the Pacific coast from inland desert regions -- similar to Santa Ana Winds, according to meteorologists. That hot air gets compressed as it moves through the mountains, causing temperatures to rise. As a result, Los Angeles will push triple-digit heat Thursday and Friday, with temperatures between 100 and 112 -- with overnight temperatures set to fall only to the mid-70s to mid-80s. San Diego is under an excessive heat warning, with temperatures up to 97 degrees forecast. (Salahieh and Andone, 9/8)

Coronavirus

Bay Area News Group: Health Officials Fear Complacency As New Omicron COVID Boosters Roll Out

For Megan Wong of San Jose, there never was much question in her mind whether she’d get the new omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine booster when it became available. The human resources worker has trips planned across the country to New Orleans, Nashville and Tampa, and feels like earlier shots have protected her. (Woolfolk, 9/7)

Modesto Bee: Stanislaus-Area Drugstores Start To Give New COVID Boosters

Pharmacy chains are setting appointments for people to get the updated booster shots for COVID-19, and major healthcare providers in the region will start administering the shots as supply allows. CVS and Walgreens are offering the vaccine boosters at pharmacies in the Northern San Joaquin Valley, including locations in Modesto, according to their websites. (Carlson, 9/7)

Los Angeles Times: Where To Get The New Omicron Booster In Southern California

The L.A. County Department of Public Health said the updated booster was available as early as Wednesday at hundreds of sites countywide, including 12 operated by the agency, more than 700 mobile vaccine clinics and nearly 250 community, pharmacy and clinic sites. L.A. County residents can look up locations at VaccinateLACounty.com. Residents can also call (833) 540-0473 between 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., seven days a week. (Lin II and Money, 9/7)

Palm Springs Desert Sun: COVID-19: Week-Over-Week Case Totals Decrease In Coachella Valley

Week-over-week COVID-19 case counts in Riverside County and the Coachella Valley have been steadily decreasing for the past month, and the trend continued this past week. (Sasic, 9/7)

The Times of Israel: Two Antibodies Identified In Israel Can Fight All Known COVID Strains, Study Finds

Israeli scientists say they have identified antibodies that are so powerful in neutralizing the coronavirus that they could eliminate the need for more vaccine boosters. A research team at Tel Aviv University experimented with numerous antibodies and found that two in particular neutralize all known strains of the coronavirus, including Delta and Omicron, in a lab setting. (Jeffay, 9/7)

The Wall Street Journal: A Key To Long Covid Is Virus Lingering In The Body, Scientists Say

The virus that causes Covid-19 can remain in some people’s bodies for a long time. A growing number of scientists think that lingering virus is a root cause of long Covid. New research has found the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the blood of long Covid patients up to a year after infection but not in people who have fully recovered from Covid. Virus has also been found in tissues including the brain, lungs, and lining of the gut, according to scientists and studies. (Reddy, 9/8)

Los Angeles Times: New Research Initiative Will Focus On Root Causes Of Long COVID

A new research initiative will explore whether the persistence of coronavirus in the body plays a role in the development of long COVID, a poorly understood syndrome in which symptoms can last for months or even years following an infection. The Long COVID Research Initiative will try to determine if SARS-CoV-2 is still present in those with long-haul symptoms and, if so, how it might be contributing to their ailments. (Money, 9/7)

AP: GOP Gives Thumbs Down To Biden's $47B Emergency Request

President Joe Biden’s request for more than $47 billion in emergency funding to help Ukraine and tackle COVID-19, monkeypox and natural disasters is encountering deep skepticism from Senate Republicans, signaling a showdown ahead. The early resistance on the size and scope of the spending request points to the fraught negotiations to come as Congress labors to pass a stopgap spending bill that would keep the federal government running past Oct. 1 or risk a federal shutdown. (Freking and Mascaro, 9/7)