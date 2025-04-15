California Closes Medicaid Funding Gap: California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Monday to close a $2.8 billion budget gap in the state’s Medicaid services and ensure coverage through June for 15 million people, including immigrants, who receive health care via the program. Read more from AP.

Marin County Is Hot Spot For Pregnancies Over 40: Nowhere in the United States has a larger share of women giving birth at 40 or older than the Bay Area, according to data from the CDC. The hot spot is Marin County, where in 2023, 11.3% of women who gave birth were at least 40. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

