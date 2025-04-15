Latest From California Healthline:
KFF Health News Original Stories
States Push Medicaid Work Rules, but Few Programs Help Enrollees Find Jobs
Republicans are pushing to implement requirements that Medicaid recipients work in order to obtain or retain coverage. Some states try to help enrollees find jobs. But states lack the data to show whether they’re effective. (Sam Whitehead and Phil Galewitz and Katheryn Houghton, 4/15)
California Closes Medicaid Funding Gap: California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Monday to close a $2.8 billion budget gap in the state’s Medicaid services and ensure coverage through June for 15 million people, including immigrants, who receive health care via the program. Read more from AP.
Marin County Is Hot Spot For Pregnancies Over 40: Nowhere in the United States has a larger share of women giving birth at 40 or older than the Bay Area, according to data from the CDC. The hot spot is Marin County, where in 2023, 11.3% of women who gave birth were at least 40. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.
Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.
More News From Across The State
Health Care Industry and Pharmaceuticals
World Construction Network:
Construction Commences On Redding Rancheria Tribal Health Village In California
The Redding Rancheria, a federally recognised tribe, has commenced the construction of a new 190,000ft² health village, located in South Redding, California. The three-story Redding Rancheria Tribal Health Village is expected to become the largest of its kind in the state. (4/14)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Which Bay Area Jobs Are Growing, And Which Are Disappearing
San Francisco has experienced a turbulent job market since the disruptive pandemic shutdowns, subsequent tech hiring boom and layoff surge, and slow recovery due to remote work. ... There have been clear winners and losers across different economic sectors, and a new data source shows the disparity down to the individual worker. Some of the biggest gains between 2018 and 2024 in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan area were in health care and tech jobs, matching national trends. (Devulapalli and Li, 4/14)
Becker's Hospital Review:
States Ranked By Potential Coverage Losses Under Medicaid Work Requirements
California is projected to experience the largest potential losses in Medicaid coverage if federal work requirements are enacted, according to an analysis released by the Urban Institute on April 14. Approximately five million adults across the country could lose Medicaid coverage next year under a possible federal mandate requiring adults aged 19 to 55 in Medicaid expansion states to work. At least 10,000 adults in nearly every expansion state could lose coverage, with the largest losses occurring in the most populous states. (Emerson, 4/14)
San Francisco Chronicle:
CT Scans May Be More Harmful Than Previously Thought, UCSF Study Finds
CT scans, a widely used medical imaging technology to diagnose diseases, may be more harmful than previously thought, and account for about 5% of new cancer cases annually in the U.S. population, according to new research led by UCSF scientists. That puts CT (computed tomography) scans — which expose patients to ionizing radiation, a known carcinogen — on par with alcohol consumption and excess body weight in terms of contribution to cancer risk, according to the study, which is slated for publication Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine. (Ho, 4/14)
Bloomberg:
Dialysis Provider DaVita Says Ransomware Locked Down Parts Of Network
DaVita Inc. said it has been impacted by ransomware that had locked down parts of its network. The company, which specializes in providing kidney dialysis to patients at more than 700 hospitals in the US, said in a statement Monday to the US Securities and Exchange Commission that the incident was impacting some of its operations. (Gallagher, 4/14)
Stat:
Attorneys General Want Congress To Prohibit PBMs From Owning Pharmacies
Dozens of state attorneys general are urging Congress to pass a law prohibiting pharmacy benefit managers from simultaneously owning pharmacies, arguing such a move would boost competition and create more affordable prescription drug prices for Americans. (Silverman, 4/14)
CBS News:
Discarded Organs: Why Donated Organs Are Left Unused
In the U.S., thousands of donated organs never reach the patients who need them. CBS News found that last year, one in three kidneys recovered from deceased donors were never transplanted. Specialized organ recovery teams made more than 26 million attempts to place these kidneys with transplant centers, offering them again and again in search of a suitable match--before they were ultimately discarded as medical waste. And it's not just kidneys. Nearly 12,000 potentially life-saving organs were discarded last year in the United States. (Moniuszko, 4/14)
Times of San Diego:
Cura Smiles Reaches $1M Milestone, Changing Lives One Smile At A Time
For many San Diegans living in poverty, dental health often takes a backseat to basic needs like rent and groceries. Without access to essential care, people are left struggling with infections, chronic pain, and the emotional toll of damaged or missing teeth. That’s where Cura Smiles might be able to help. Located in City Heights, Cura Smiles is a free dental clinic offering sustainable care to individuals and families without access to healthcare. Since opening in 2018, the clinic has provided more than 4,000 free procedures, recently hitting an inspiring milestone—$1 million in services delivered. (Sklar, 4/14)
Los Angeles Times:
Why This L.A. Hospital Says Infants Have Mental Health Needs Too
A major initiative at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles aims to address a critical but much overlooked need: mental health care for families experiencing the complex flood of joy, fear and upheaval during the first few years of a child’s life. Myriad issues can emerge or become exacerbated in a family after a baby is born, including maternal postpartum depression, sleep problems, attachment issues between caregivers and children, early signs of behavioral challenges, domestic conflict between parents, and housing insecurity that often worsens as a family grows. If a child also experiences a medical issue, including an extended hospital stay, a serious birth defect or a developmental delay, these problems can be compounded. (Gold, 4/15)
AP:
Study Finds More Abortion, But Less Travel To Other States For It
Fewer people crossed state lines to obtain abortions in 2024 than a year earlier, a new survey has found. The Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights, estimates in a report released Tuesday that the overall number of clinician-provided abortions in states where it’s legal rose by less than 1% from 2023 to 2024. But the number of people crossing state lines for abortions dropped by about 9%. (Mulvihill, 4/15)
San Francisco Chronicle:
The Number Of Homeless Tents In S.F. Hits New Low. What’s At Play?
The number of homeless tents in San Francisco reached its lowest level on record last month as city officials continue to ratchet up arrests against unhoused people and drug users living on the streets. The city counted 222 tents and structures last month, marking San Francisco’s lowest tent tally since officials began publicly keeping track in April 2019. The downward trend began under former Mayor London Breed and has continued under Mayor Daniel Lurie, who took office in January and has made improving street conditions a top priority. (Angst, 4/15)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Illegal Camping Arrests Of Homeless Are Soaring In S.F.
James Anderson and Moriah Varner sat in silence on the curb outside their purple and silver tent Thursday morning in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood as a pair of police officers ran their names through the system. Officers instructed Anderson and Varner to step outside the tent on Natoma Street and proceeded to arrest them for illegally camping on public property. Just 10 days prior, officers also arrested Anderson for the same crime a few blocks away. For such arrests, officers do not typically take a person into custody but rather give them a notice to appear in court and release them at the scene. (Angst, 4/14)
NPR:
CDC's Vaccine Advisory Meeting Set To Start After Delays
For the first time since Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took charge of the Department of Health and Human Services, vaccine advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are meeting publicly to discuss the nation's vaccine policies. A meeting of the CDC's advisory committee on immunization practices was initially scheduled for February but was postponed, raising concerns among some scientists and those working in public health about political interference in vaccine policy. The two-day meeting starts Tuesday morning. (Huang, 4/15)
Roll Call:
Health Groups Urge RFK Jr. To Reinstate Injury Center Staff
A group of more than 40 organizations is urging Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to reinstate staff who were purged at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control. (DeGroot, 4/14)
Stat:
Trump Administration Launches Probe Into Pharmaceutical Imports
The Trump administration disclosed it formally opened an investigation into the extent to which the importation of certain pharmaceuticals may threaten national security, a move that is a widely anticipated prelude to imposing tariffs on a potentially large number of medicines. (Silverman, 4/14)
Modern Healthcare:
AHA's Akin Demehin Seeks Tariff Exemptions On Medical Devices
Despite the Trump administration's recent 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, hospitals and health systems remain concerned about the ongoing impact of tariffs on medical devices. Industry organizations including the American Hospital Association continue to push for tariff exemptions for medical devices, but to date, no action has been taken by the administration. (Dubinsky, 4/14)
Stat:
Under Pressure From Trump, Universities Look To Reform NIH Funding
As they battle the Trump administration in court over its plan to slash the amount of overhead and other “indirect costs” paid to recipients of National Institutes of Health research grants, universities have begun discussing alternative funding ideas in hopes of finding an approach that might be acceptable to all sides. (Oza, 4/15)
The Washington Post:
DOGE Is Collecting Federal Data To Remove Immigrants From Housing, Jobs
The Trump administration is using personal data normally protected from dissemination to find undocumented immigrants where they work, study and live, often with the goal of removing them from their housing and the workforce. At the Department of Housing and Urban Development, for example, officials are working on a rule that would ban mixed-status households — in which some family members have legal status and others don’t — from public housing, according to multiple staffers who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retribution. (Siegel, Natanson and Meckler, 4/15)