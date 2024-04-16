Abbott To Lay Off 195 Workers At Fairfield Facility: Abbott Laboratories has announced plans to lay off 195 employees in the Bay Area as it closes its plant in Solano County after two decades of operation. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

San Diego County Warns Of Possible TB Exposure: Anyone who visited the Father Joe’s Joan Kroc Center from Oct. 13, 2023, to March 13, 2024, should be on the lookout for tuberculosis symptoms after an unidentified person or persons who visited the homeless shelter tested positive for the disease. Read more from San Diego Union-Tribune.

