Supreme Court Wrestles With Penalizing Those Who Are Homeless: Supreme Court justices sounded sharply split Monday over whether to give cities in the West more authority to restrict homeless encampments. “Sleeping is a biological necessity,” liberal Justice Elena Kagan said. But conservatives, led by Chief Justice John Roberts, said they were skeptical of treating homelessness as a status that deserves constitutional protection. Read more from the Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, and Bay Area News Group. Scroll down for more on the homelessness crisis.

KP Nurses Protest Use Of AI: More than 100 Northern California nurses marched outside Kaiser San Francisco Medical Center on Monday to protest what they say is hospitals’ use of unproven artificial intelligence that could put patients at risk. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and KQED.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.