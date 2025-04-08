DOGE Cuts Force Shutdown Of Wastewater Testing In San Diego County: Since February 2021, the San Diego Epidemiology and Research for COVID Health program (SEARCH) has used advanced science to analyze wastewater samples, eventually expanding to include other infectious diseases. But those efforts ground to a halt Monday after researchers received word that the roughly $400,000 per year provided by the county’s public health department would cease. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune. Keep reading for more on the federal budget cuts.

California GOP Seeks Medi-Cal Audit: After Gavin Newsom requested a $6.2 billion emergency bailout of Medi-Cal, Assembly Republicans are calling for an audit of the program to determine why costs are rising rapidly. Read more from Times of San Diego. Scroll down for more Medicaid news.

