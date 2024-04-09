Thirty years after prisoners with disabilities sued and 25 years after a federal court first ordered accommodations, a judge found that California prison and parole officials still are not doing enough to help deaf and blind prisoners — in part because they are not providing readily available technology such as video recordings and laptop computers. (Don Thompson, 4/9 )

USC’s Credit Rating Bruised Amid Health System Woes : Moody’s Ratings downgraded the University of Southern California a notch to Aa2 last month, citing underperformance from its growing health system. The move reveals a difficult reality: The medical complexes that burnish universities’ reputations are also becoming a drag on financial performance. Read more from Bloomberg .

Modern Healthcare: How The Leapfrog Group Hospital Survey Changed For 2024 Hospitals must report their compliance with new safety and quality measures, from maternal care practices to diagnostic error prevention, after a series of changes to the 2024 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. The survey, which opened to hospitals April 1, is completed by more than 2,300 facilities annually and assesses hospitals’ safety, quality and efficiency based on national performance measures set by the Leapfrog Group. (Devereaux, 4/8)

Modern Healthcare: Modern Healthcare's 2024 Innovators Awards Winners Innovation in healthcare can take many forms. Sometimes it means creating artificial intelligence-powered software that alerts clinicians when individuals need extra attention, developing a novel surgical technique or rolling out an app to facilitate seamless patient engagement. ... The individuals and organizations named to Modern Healthcare’s Innovators Awards list this year have one thing in common: They think outside the box and are propelling the industry forward. (4/8)

CalMatters: They Work 80 Hours A Week For Low Pay. Now, California’s Early-Career Doctors Are Joining Unions In some California hospitals, early-career doctors make as little as $16 per hour working 80-hour weeks. It’s training, known as residency, that every board-certified doctor must complete. (Hwang, 4/8)

San Francisco Chronicle: Closure Of Seton’s Moss Beach ER Spurs Fight Among Local Officials The future of a recently-closed emergency department in a coastal Bay Area community is up in the air, as local officials are demanding that it reopen immediately, against the wishes of hospital executives who recently shut it down temporarily for repairs. Seton Coastside in Moss Beach — about halfway between Pacifica and Half Moon Bay — includes an emergency department and a 116-bed skilled nursing facility. (Ho, 4/9)

Modern Healthcare: Medicare Advantage Rate Cut Threatens Nursing Homes Nursing home operators are bracing for another financial setback: the possibility of lower reimbursements from Medicare Advantage plans next year. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ 0.16% base payment rate cut to Medicare Advantage payers in 2025 is ringing alarm bells among nursing home industry trade groups as some insurers said the cut could prompt them to reduce payments to providers. (Eastabrook, 4/8)

The New York Times: Paying Off People’s Medical Debt Has Little Impact On Their Lives, Study Finds Over the past decade, R.I.P. Medical Debt has grown from a tiny nonprofit group that received less than $3,000 in donations to a multimillion-dollar force in health care philanthropy. It has done so with a unique and simple strategy to tackling the enormous amounts that Americans owe hospitals: buying up old bills that would otherwise be sold to collection agencies and wiping out the debt. ... But a study published by a group of economists on Monday calls into question the premise of the high-profile charity. (Kliff, 4/8)

USA Today: What To Do If Your Health Information Has Been Breached: 3 Vital Steps Health care data breaches soared to record-breaking levels in 2023, fueled by a surge in ransomware attacks and increased targeting of the third-party vendors hospitals and other health care providers use. Exposure of protected health information and personally identifiable information can put patients at risk of identity theft or insurance fraud. “Be careful not to share sensitive information over e-mail, text messages or other communication paths that might not be so secure,” said Errol Weiss, chief security officer at the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center. (Garzella/, 4/9)

USA Today: How To Check If Your Health Data Was Breached? See Our Database More than 144 million Americans' medical information was stolen or exposed last year in a record-breaking number of health care data breaches, a USA TODAY analysis of Health and Human Services data found. (Garzella, 4/9)

Healthcare IT News: Senators' Letter Demands Accountability From UHG Senators Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) announced Friday that they wrote to UnitedHealth Group Chief Executive Officer Andrew Witty asking a series of questions relating to what they called UHG's lack of "sufficient redundancy to prevent an outage," a timeline of events relating to the February 21 ransomware attack and how UHG is filling the revenue gap providers are experiencing The senators requested responses by April 15. (Fox, 4/8)

The Register: Second Ransomware Gang Says It’s Extorting Change Healthcare Change Healthcare is allegedly being extorted by a second ransomware gang, mere weeks after recovering from an ALPHV attack. RansomHub claimed responsibility for attacking Change Healthcare in the last few hours, saying it had 4 TB of the company's data containing personally identifiable information (PII) belonging to active US military personnel and other patients, medical records, payment information, and more. The miscreants are demanding a ransom payment from the healthcare IT business within 12 days or its data will be sold to the highest bidder. (Jones, 4/8)

Seattle Times: How Do Wildfires Affect Mental Health? A New Study Examines The Connection Checking air quality and staying indoors when smoke inundates the Seattle area has become second nature during Washington’s wildfire season in recent years. But new research highlights how wildfires can affect a less visible aspect of well-being: mental health. A University of Washington study published in late February found an increase in prescriptions to treat depression and anxiety or stabilize mood in the six weeks after wildfires. The study used prescription data, commercial insurance claims and pharmacy records to examine the impact of 25 large California wildfires from 2011 to 2018. (Blatchford, 4/8)

Los Angeles Times: Neighbors Balk At Renewed Permit For Hazardous Waste Facility California regulators could soon grant a fresh permit for a hazardous waste treatment facility in Santa Fe Springs, even as they face off with the same company in court over alleged violations. The upcoming decision has alarmed environmental and community groups, which argue the Department of Toxic Substances Control should turn down Phibro-Tech for a renewed permit after a history of violating state rules. (Reyes, 4/9)

Los Angeles Times: California Moves To Ban Use Of The Weedkiller Paraquat New California legislation seeks to permanently ban paraquat, a powerful and widely used weedkiller that has been linked to Parkinson’s disease and other serious health issues. Assembly Bill 1963, introduced recently by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale), would sunset the use of paraquat beginning in January 2026. The herbicide, which is described by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as highly toxic, is regularly sprayed on almonds, grapes, cotton and other crops in the state. (Smith, 4/8)

Election 2024: Abortion and Homelessness

The Boston Globe: Trump’s Abortion Announcement Sparks Rare Dissent Among MAGA Faithful

Republicans, usually happy to fall in line with the de facto leader of their party, started to publicly disagree with him. “I respectfully disagree with President Trump’s statement that abortion is a states’ rights issue,” tweeted Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who had introduced legislation for a national abortion ban. “Dobbs does not require that conclusion legally and the pro-life movement has always been about the wellbeing of the unborn child – not geography.” (Villa de Petrzelka, 4/8)

The Hill: Trump Fires Back At Graham And Abortion ‘Hardliners’ Over Criticism

Former President Trump on Monday pushed back against Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and other conservatives who were critical of his statement on abortion earlier in the day, in which Trump declined to take a position on federal legislation limiting the procedure. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that Graham was “doing a great disservice to the Republican Party, and to our Country” and argued others who publicly favor stricter abortion laws were committing political malpractice. “Terminating Roe v. Wade was, according to all Legal Scholars, a Great Event, but sometimes with Great Events come difficulties,” Trump wrote. (Samuels, 4/8)

Politico: Hill GOP's Interest In Federal Abortion Limits Withers After Trump Says No

Four years ago, the vast majority of the Senate GOP voted for a federal abortion ban after 20 weeks of pregnancy, with Donald Trump in office. On Monday, the former president effectively finished off congressional Republicans’ movement for national abortion restrictions. After Trump’s much-teased announcement that it is “up to the states to do the right thing” on abortion, which also urged Republicans to take his position in order to win this November, few GOP senators expressed interest in breaking explicitly with him. That includes the Republicans who still supported federal limits after Roe v. Wade got overturned. (Everett, Diaz and Perano, 4/8)

Fox News: Biden Accuses Trump Of 'Simply Lying' With Abortion Statement

President Biden offered his response to former President Trump's statement on abortion on Monday, claiming that Trump was "simply lying" about the end of Roe v. Wade and that Trump would sign a national abortion ban into law if given the opportunity. ... "With all his empty words on fertility treatments, Trump doesn't tell you the MAGA Republicans he controls in Congress have put forward bills that could ban fertility treatments and that the speaker of the House he empowered is one of the strongest supporters for a national abortion ban in the nation," Biden wrote. (Hagstrom, 4/8)

NBC News: Trump's Many, Many Positions On Abortion: A Timeline

Donald Trump’s video statement on abortion Monday — saying the legalities around the procedure should be up to the states — came after months of his publicly and privately discussing the possibility of a federal abortion ban. Trump’s positions on abortion have been a roller coaster for decades. At one point in 2015, during his run for president, he took “five positions on abortion in three days,” according to The Washington Post and as NBC News detailed at the time. (Korecki, 4/8)