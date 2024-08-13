Newsom Urged To Spell Out Expectations For Homeless Clear-Out: Elected leaders in the city and county of Los Angeles are offering mixed reviews of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s threat to cut off state funding to governments that don’t do more to remove homeless encampments. Some hailed his efforts, but others have complained that his criteria for progress are unclear. Read more from LAist.

Also —

Homeless Californians Struggle With Their New Reality: People who live on the streets say they’re already feeling the difference: Places where someone used to be able to sleep in peace have suddenly become inhospitable. But the shift hasn’t caused a significant increase in shelter beds or affordable housing, leading people to ask: Where are we supposed to go? Read more from CalMatters.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.