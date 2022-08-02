Governor Declares Monkeypox Emergency: Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a monkeypox state of emergency in California on Monday as the number of cases continues to increase, though at a much lower rate than has occurred with coronavirus. The proclamation makes it easier for the state to coordinate its response. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune, Los Angeles Times, The Sacramento Bee, and CapRadio. Keep scrolling for more monkeypox coverage.

San Clemente Considers Banning Abortions: San Clemente City Councilmembers are set to discuss making their city an abortion-free zone under a new resolution. The resolution states that San Clemente will be a “sanctuary for life.” The council is expected to debate the proposal at its Aug. 16 meeting. Read more from Voice of OC.

