Governor Declares Monkeypox Emergency: Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a monkeypox state of emergency in California on Monday as the number of cases continues to increase, though at a much lower rate than has occurred with coronavirus. The proclamation makes it easier for the state to coordinate its response. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune, Los Angeles Times, The Sacramento Bee, and CapRadio. Keep scrolling for more monkeypox coverage.
San Clemente Considers Banning Abortions: San Clemente City Councilmembers are set to discuss making their city an abortion-free zone under a new resolution. The resolution states that San Clemente will be a “sanctuary for life.” The council is expected to debate the proposal at its Aug. 16 meeting. Read more from Voice of OC.
More News From Across The State
Los Angeles Daily News:
Supervisor Hahn Says She’ll Call For Local State Of Emergency To Speed LA County Monkeypox Response
On the heels of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s declaration of a State of Emergency in California spurred by the monkeypox outbreak, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn tweeted that she would introduce a declaration of her own at Tuesday’s board meeting. (8/1)
Palm Springs Desert Sun:
6 New Likely Monkeypox Cases In East Riverside County; Total At 34
Riverside County Public Health reported an additional six new probable or confirmed monkeypox cases among men who live in eastern Riverside County on Monday. (Sasic, 8/1)
KCRA:
Los Angeles Man Tries To Destigmatize Monkeypox By Sharing Experience
Singer, writer and actor, Matt Ford of Los Angeles, is getting national attention for sharing his experience with monkeypox on social media. With over 1.4 million views to date, a TikTok post he created during his bout with the virus walks viewers through the symptoms he endured. (Wingo, 8/1)
Palm Springs Desert Sun:
DAP Health CEO David Brinkman Says Swifter Response Needed From US Government On Monkeypox, Vaccines
DAP Health CEO David Brinkman said in a statement he is "devastated" by the number of people suffering due to the current monkeypox outbreak, but that the "pain and suffering could have been avoided" with a swift response from the U.S. government. (Sasic, 8/1)
The Washington Post:
FEMA's Fenton To Be Named Monkeypox Response Coordinator
The White House is planning to name Robert J. Fenton Jr. as coordinator of the nation’s monkeypox response amid a surging epidemic that has prompted three states to declare health emergencies, according to four people with direct knowledge of the plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment about the pending announcement. (Diamond, 8/1)
The Hill:
House Democrats Ask For Review Of US Monkeypox Response
A trio of House Democrats on Monday requested that the Government Accountability Office (GAO) review the “adequacy of the Federal response to the monkeypox outbreak.” In a letter addressed to U.S. Comptroller General Gene Dodaro, Democratic Reps. Bennie Thompson (Miss.), Richie Torres (N.Y.) and Val Demings (Fla.) asked that the government watchdog agency conduct a review in order to “make recommendations for ongoing and future preparedness and response efforts.” (Choi, 8/1)
Fortune:
An Epidemiologist Debunks 7 Monkeypox Myths
Whether you’re confused by the headlines or exhausted trying to make sense of them, you’re not alone. Here, an epidemiologist cuts through the swirl of misinformation to help you understand the facts about monkeypox, including how it’s contracted, prevented, and how worried you should really be. (Fields, 8/1)
Los Angeles Times:
Californians Searching For 'Monkeypox Vaccine Near Me'
Eight of the top 10 metro areas searching online for nearby monkeypox vaccines over the last week were in California, according to Google Trends. The Jynneos vaccine, which has been approved for protection from monkeypox preventatively and post-exposure, remains in short supply across the nation. Clinics report long waitlists for the vaccine, and images from many U.S. cities have shown people in lines snaking around city blocks to get the shots. (Toohey, 8/1)
The Bakersfield Californian:
Kern Public Health Hosting Monkeypox Vaccination Event Sunday
Kern County Public Health announced a monkeypox vaccination event set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Kern County Public Health Services Building at 1800 Mt. Vernon Ave. (8/1)
The New York Times News Service Syndicate:
How The U.S. Let 20 Million Doses Of Monkeypox Vaccine Expire
Less than a decade ago, the United States had some 20 million doses of a new smallpox vaccine — also effective against monkeypox — sitting in freezers in a national stockpile. ... The chain of events that led the stockpile of a now-critical vaccine to dwindle to near nothing in the United States is only now emerging. At several points federal officials chose not to quickly replenish doses as they expired, instead pouring money into developing a freeze-dried version of the vaccine that would have substantially increased its three-year shelf life. (8/1)
San Gabriel Valley Tribune:
LA County And Long Beach Offer Novavax, The New COVID-19 Vaccine
In an effort to hike adult vaccination rates, Los Angeles County will begin offering a new, more “traditional” type of COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax, starting Wednesday. (Scauzillo, 8/1)
COVID Test Expiration Dates: What You Should Know
As the pandemic continues, the Food and Drug Administration has granted extensions to the shelf life of some at-home rapid antigen tests, causing confusion about whether a test is safe to use. If you find a box of tests that says they’re expired, are they really past their prime? Not necessarily, says Dr. Eli Aronoff-Spencer is an assistant professor of medicine at University of California San Diego and co-leads a NIH grant to develop and commercialize new tests. (Harper, 8/1)
Times Of San Diego:
San Diego County Health Officials Report 897 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths
San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 897 new COVID-19 cases Monday, while the virus-related death toll rose by eight since last week. Another 1,223 virus cases were confirmed Sunday, along with 1,909 Saturday and 1,738 Friday. The new cases lifted the county’s cumulative total to 887,636 since the pandemic began. The region’s total death count now stands at 5,417. (Ireland, 8/1)
Sacramento Bee:
CA Lawmakers Send Safe Drug Injection Site Bill To Newsom
California cities may soon be able to establish safe drug consumption sites under a bill that is headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk after clearing the state Senate Monday. Senate Bill 57 lets local jurisdictions vote to create injection sites as pilot programs. Proponents say the sites provide a realistic way of reducing overdoses and lowering crime, while opponents hold that the legislation would cause drug activity to spike. (Holden and Tucker-Smith, 8/1)
Bay Area News Group:
Sequoia Hospital Workers End Strike, Reach Agreement With Dignity Health
After a nearly two-week-long strike by hundreds of Sequoia Hospital workers, management and strikers reached an agreement for a 16% raise effective immediately and provisions that could make healthcare benefit costs more predictable. (Toledo, 81/)
The Bakersfield Californian:
Kern Medical's Operator OKs 3-Year Labor Agreement
The Kern County Hospital Authority on Monday approved a three-year labor agreement with the union representing more than 1,600 nurses and other health-care workers at Kern Medical. (Cox, 8/1)
The Bakersfield Californian:
Kingston Got Big Fines Alleging Improper Transfers, Then Left Behind Needles, Meds
Things did not go smoothly as the end neared at Kingston Healthcare Center, the former Real Road skilled nursing facility expelled from Medicare and Medi-Cal in January over a long list of patient-care lapses and other problems. (Cox, 8/1)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
County To Provide Naloxone Vending Machines In Attempt To Prevent Opioid Overdose Deaths
San Diego County authorities are planning to install a dozen vending machines around the region that dispense free naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. (Hicks, 8/1)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
Swim At Your Own Risk: How Safe Are Coronado And Imperial Beach Waters?
As tourists and locals flocked to the shorelines of Imperial Beach and Coronado this summer, many faced a tough decision — whether to swim in waters that new signs warned “may contain sewage.” (Smith, 7/31)
The New York Times:
Fires Are Intensifying. Here’s How To Protect Your Health.
“You don’t have to live in a high risk, fire-impacted area to worry about smoke exposure,” said Dr. Mary Prunicki, director of air pollution and health research at the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University. After the Camp Fire ripped across Butte County, Calif., in 2018, for instance, airborne lead spiked to dangerous levels as it traveled more than 150 miles downwind. Here are some of the most common questions about the health risks of wildfire smoke, and how to guard against them.
Los Angeles Times:
One Last Trip: Gabriella Walsh’s Decision To Die — And Celebrate Life — On Her Own Terms
Gabriella Walsh knew she wanted to die on a Saturday. She’d settled on July 16, dressing that morning in a flower crown and a T-shirt with a picture of a dragonfly, an image that had comforted her in recent weeks. She took a deep inhale from a bottle of lavender oil and listened to a playlist of sea sounds. (Gerber, 8/1)