Newsom Vetoes Drug Injection Site Bill: Dashing progressives’ hopes for a radical strategy to curb overdoses in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday vetoed a bill that would have allowed experimental drug injection sites to open in Los Angeles, Oakland, and San Francisco. Even so, San Francisco could still move forward with opening a site after City Attorney David Chiu released a statement saying he would support a nonprofit opening a site. Read more from LA Daily News, San Francisco Chronicle, The Sacramento Bee, and Los Angeles Times.

Prison Medical Data May Have Been Breached: California prison officials say a “potential breach” of its data systems may have compromised medical information for staff, visitors, and others who were tested for covid by the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation between June 2020 and last January. The data breach could back as far as 2008. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.