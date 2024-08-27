2,325 People Died From Heat Last Year, Mostly In The Desert Southwest: Heat-related mortality is on the rise in the United States, especially in California, a new report shows. Here’s what the Golden State is doing to prevent extreme heat deaths. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and USA Today.

San Francisco Offers Antipsychotic Drugs To Unhoused Meth Users: The “chill packs” consist of four doses of Olanzapine, which is commonly used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. The city’s top addiction researchers believe it may be the next promising intervention for a portion of people languishing in San Francisco’s streets. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

California Healthline's Daily Edition will not be published for the rest of the week. Look for it in your inbox Tuesday. Have a nice Labor Day weekend!

