Newsom Unveils Rules For Elementary Schools: Some California elementary schools may be able to reopen for in-person classes this fall under a strict waiver system announced Monday by state officials. But because of the detailed rules, smaller schools — especially private and parochial campuses with more flexibility — will probably be among the most successful at meeting the special guidelines. The highly anticipated guidance follows Gov. Gavin Newsom's mid-July announcement that the state would generally require fully online learning for public and private schools located in counties on the COVID-19 watch list. Read more from Anita Chabria and Nina Agrawal of the Los Angeles Times and Katy Murphy and Jeremy B. White of Politico.

Youths Allowed To Practice Sports — Outside Or With A Mask On: Youth sporting events and competitions are outlawed in California for now, but practices may go on with strict regulations, according to new state guidelines released Monday evening. The rules cover school-affiliated, club and recreational youth sports programs. Teams will be allowed to practice as long as participants stay 6 feet apart. Activities should take place outside whenever possible, and indoor activity should be limited to exercise that can be done with a mask on. Read more from Michael Nowels of the Bay Area News Group.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage and the best of the rest of the news.