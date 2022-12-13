US Supreme Court Upholds Prop. 31 Ban On Flavored Tobacco: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid from the tobacco industry to block a California ban on flavored tobacco products. The ban, or Proposition 31, was overwhelmingly approved by voters in November and will prohibit the sale of most flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes. Read more from CNBC and AP.

New LA Mayor’s Homelessness Initiative Hits Speed Bump: It was the first major policy announcement from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass — a declaration of a state of emergency to help thousands of unhoused residents. That declaration needs a City Council vote on Tuesday before going into effect, usually a simple enough task. Except the council has one meeting left until mid-January and has been struggling to conduct its business amid a scandal. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

