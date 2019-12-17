Good morning! Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that the deadline to get health care coverage that starts Jan. 1 through Covered California has been extended to Friday. Californians can still sign-up for coverage that starts in February until Jan. 31. More on that below, but here are some of your other top California health stories of the day.

Thousands Of Kaiser Permanente Mental Health Clinicians Kick Off Five-Day Strike Over Wait Times: While industry best practice is to see clients every one to two weeks, the majority of Kaiser clinicians say their patients with anxiety and depression are forced to wait four to eight weeks between appointments. “That is substandard care, that is unethical care and that is dangerous care,” said Mickey Fitzpatrick, a clinical psychologist at Kaiser in Pleasanton. “That increases the risk of suicide and, indeed, people have taken their lives.” They also want higher wages and more time to complete administrative tasks. Kaiser has said it has hired more mental health clinicians and invested millions of dollars to help people enter the profession. But workers say this has done little to relieve their workload.

Read more from April Demosky of KQED; Kevin Smith of East Bay Times; and Catherine Ho of The San Francisco Chronicle.

Supreme Court Lets Decision Stand That Decriminalizes Sleeping On Street For Homeless People: The Supreme Court said on Monday that it would not hear a closely watched case on whether cities can make it a crime for homeless people to sleep outdoors. California police and sheriff’s deputies will continue to be barred from issuing citations to homeless people sleeping in public places for “unlawful camping” unless a shelter bed is available – for now. “Some would argue it’s very broad and would be difficult for a local county or jurisdiction to balance the needs of homeless residents and other residents,” Sacramento county counsel Lisa Travis said. One way to achieve that balance might be to approve a new policy outlining the specific locations and times of day a homeless person could sleep on public property. The Boise decision does not explicitly ban making these kinds of restrictions. Read more from Theresa Clift and Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks of the Sacramento Bee and Bob Moffit of Capital Public Radio.

