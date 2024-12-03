California Unveils Proposals To Strengthen Abortion Protections: State Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced two legislative proposals aimed at safeguarding medication abortion and enforcing the state’s Reproductive Privacy Act, which ensures individuals have the right to make decisions about reproductive care without government interference. Read more from CalMatters and the Victorville Daily Press. Scroll down for more reproductive health news.

KP Mental Health Care Worker Strike Could Lead to Many Canceled Appointments: A union complaint filed with California regulators says a leaked internal memo shows Kaiser Permanente intended to break its own rules and state law, leaving patients without care during the ongoing strike. Read more from Capital & Main.

