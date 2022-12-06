Sacramento Declares End To Mpox Outbreak: Sacramento’s Mpox outbreak has been resolved, a health spokesperson said Monday, after the county reported no new cases among residents for more than a month. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

Blue Shield Reportedly Laying Off Hundreds Of Workers: Blue Shield of California will terminate 150 employees in the Sacramento region and 74 in Lodi as part of statewide layoffs affecting 373 people, according to notices the company filed with the state’s Employment Development Department. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

