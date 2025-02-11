Flu Deaths Surpass Covid Deaths In California: More people are dying from flu than from covid this winter for the first time since the novel coronavirus started flooding emergency rooms in 2020. At least 561 people have died from flu in California since July 1. Read more from Bay Area News Group.
Judge Blocks NIH Funding Cuts: A federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked a new Trump administration funding policy at the National Institutes of Health after California and 21 other states sued, arguing the cuts would jeopardize billions of dollars needed for medical research at the University of California and elsewhere. Read more from Bay Area News Group and the San Francisco Chronicle. Keep scrolling for more on the spending cuts.
Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.
More News From Across The State
Los Angeles Blade:
Education Department Moves To End Support For Trans Students
An email sent to employees at the U.S. Department of Education on Friday explains that “programs, contracts, policies, outward-facing media, regulations, and internal practices” will be reviewed and cut in cases where they “fail to affirm the reality of biological sex.” The move, which is of a piece with President Donald Trump’s executive orders restricting transgender rights, jeopardizes the future of initiatives at the agency like mental health services and support for students experiencing homelessness. (Kane, 2/10)
ABC News:
Hegseth Orders Immediate Pause On Gender-Affirming Medical Care For Transgender Service Members
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered an immediate pause on gender-affirming medical care procedures for all active-duty service members in a memo that was addressed to senior Pentagon leadership and military command. The Feb. 7, 2025, memo, which was obtained today by ABC News, also ordered an immediate pause on all new promotions in the military for individuals “with a history of gender dysphoria.” (Zaru, 2/10)
The New York Times:
How Trump’s Executive Orders Strike At Transgender Identity
On his first day back in office, President Donald J. Trump issued an executive order declaring that there are only two sexes, male and female, that a person’s sex is established at conception and that it cannot be changed. Then, through a series of executive orders, he issued a raft of policies targeted at transgender Americans, a population of roughly 1.6 million. (Harmon, 2/11)
The 19th:
Rep. Sarah McBride Wants LGBTQ+ Rights Efforts To Fight Smarter, Not Harder
The highest-ranking trans elected official in the country says “we have to reclaim the narrative and the humanity in the public’s mind of trans people.” (Rummler, 2/10)
Bay Area News Group:
Newsom Signs Duo Of Bills To Defend Immigrants And Sue Trump
A pair of bills to fund lawsuits against the Trump administration and defend immigrants from deportation became law when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the legislation on Friday afternoon. The state Legislature, controlled by Newsom’s fellow Democrats, passed the bills early last week, ending a special session that Newsom called in December. (Stringer, 2/11)
The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat:
Trump’s Executive Orders On Immigration Are Creating Fear. What You Need To Know About Them
In Kern County, an immigrant citrus picker who spoke on the condition that her name not be used because she fears deportation said like many of her coworkers, she stayed home for a day in the wake of a Border Patrol operation last month — conducted before Trump took office — that seemed to target farmworkers. (Kuang, 2/10)
The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat:
Will ICE Come To My School? Sonoma, Napa Educators Bear Weight Of New Enforcement Threats
It’s a question educators, students and parents in the North Bay — and across the country — keep asking: Will ICE show up at my school? (Windsor, 2/10)
Los Angeles Times:
Judge Finds Trump Administration Hasn’t Fully Obeyed Order To Unfreeze Spending
A federal judge found Monday that the Trump administration hasn’t fully followed his order to unfreeze federal spending and told the White House to release all the money. U.S. District Court Judge John McConnell ruled that ongoing struggles to get federal money for things like early childhood education, pollution reduction and HIV prevention research violated his Jan. 31 order. He ordered the Trump administration to “immediately take every step necessary” to follow his temporary restraining over halting its plans for a sweeping freeze of federal funding. (Whitehurst, 2/10)
Stat:
Key GOP Senators Push Back Against NIH Funding Cuts
Key Republican senators began pushing back Monday against a policy change by the National Institutes of Health that would substantially cut funding for research overhead to universities, medical centers, and other grant recipients. (Wilkerson, 2/10)
Politico:
First Lawsuit Targets Trump’s Foreign Aid Freeze
A liberal-leaning advocacy group filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration Monday seeking to halt the freeze on foreign aid the administration has imposed. The group, Public Citizen, argues the freeze on funds appropriated by Congress is unlawful and is endangering lives abroad. (Paun, 2/10)
Modern Healthcare:
Kaiser Permanente Sees Earnings Boost From Risant Health
Kaiser Permanente reported Friday a $15 billion increase in operating revenue for 2024 with the addition of Risant Health. Treasurer Tom Meier said about 60% of the revenue growth stemmed from Kaiser's core hospital and health plan operations, while the rest can be attributed to Risant and its acquisitions of Geisinger Health in March and Cone Health in December. The combined operating revenue of $115.8 billion in 2024 includes nine months of Geisinger operations and one month of Cone operations, he said. (Hudson, 2/10)
Modern Healthcare:
FTC's Premerger Notification Has A New Form. Here's What To Know
The Federal Trade Commission's new premerger notification goes into effect Monday, but some health systems plan to put filings on hold to see if the regulation will stick. Last year, FTC amended the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act form, which had not been updated for nearly five decades. (Kacik, 2/10)
MedPage Today:
Bill Would Allow AI To Prescribe Drugs
Artificial intelligence (AI) could be used to prescribe medications to patients -- if a new bill makes its way through Congress. The proposed legislation, sponsored by Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.), would amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to clarify that AI and machine learning technologies can qualify as a practitioner eligible to prescribe drugs if authorized by the state involved and approved by the FDA. (Henderson, 2/10)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Healthcare Enters AI Agent Era
Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming hospital operating rooms and administrative processes, becoming essential for both clinical and financial success. As hospitals increasingly integrate automation and generative AI into their operations, many forward-thinking leaders are looking ahead to the next frontier: AI agents. (Dyrda, 2/11)
Times of San Diego:
SD City Council Advances Homeless Shelter Plans, Focuses On Second Avenue
The San Diego City Council Monday had a choice to move forward with three potential homeless shelter sites Downtown. Rather than a simple yes or no, the council unanimously decided to proceed with one option, eliminate another entirely, explore potential uses for the third site and look into expanding bed capacity at a completely separate fourth site. (2/10)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
San Diego Considers Using Another Downtown Building As A Homeless Shelter After A Warehouse Plan Collapsed
San Diego is exploring turning another privately owned building into a long-term homeless shelter after a controversial plan to use an empty warehouse near the airport finally fell through last week. (Nelson, 2/10)
KQED:
This Bay Area City’s Encampment Ban Could Become The Toughest In The State
Fremont city leaders are expected Tuesday to consider a camping ban that legal advocates say could be among the harshest in the state. It would restrict camping on not only public property but also private property for more than three consecutive nights. And, it would prohibit anyone from “permitting, aiding, abetting or concealing” camping on those lands. (Rancaño, 2/11)
Fresnoland:
Fresno Seeks Penalties For ‘Municipal Human Trafficking.’
More than a week has passed since the Fresno City Council preliminarily approved an ordinance that would fine neighboring jurisdictions for dropping off unhoused people in Fresno. But the elected leaders behind the new policy still haven’t shared with the public any evidence of that happening, or specific details about past instances. (Rashad, 2/10)