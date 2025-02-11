Flu Deaths Surpass Covid Deaths In California: More people are dying from flu than from covid this winter for the first time since the novel coronavirus started flooding emergency rooms in 2020. At least 561 people have died from flu in California since July 1. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

Judge Blocks NIH Funding Cuts: A federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked a new Trump administration funding policy at the National Institutes of Health after California and 21 other states sued, arguing the cuts would jeopardize billions of dollars needed for medical research at the University of California and elsewhere. Read more from Bay Area News Group and the San Francisco Chronicle. Keep scrolling for more on the spending cuts.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.