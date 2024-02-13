Simi Hospital Shutting Down Birthing Unit: Adventist Health Simi Valley hospital will stop delivering babies in May and will also shut down its intensive care unit for newborns. The cuts are triggered by a 24% drop in births at the hospital since 2017, the hospital said. The exact number of layoffs is unknown. Read more from the Ventura County Star and Becker’s Hospital Review.

SF Might Have To Pay Huge Bill For Homeless Hotel Costs: San Francisco may be on the hook for a surprise bill that could reach $190 million in covid expenses that it had expected the federal government to pay. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

