A Clinic Sues To Fix Oximeters For People Of Color: Inaccurate pulse oximeter readings are more common in Black patients than non-Black ones. It was a problem that could be ignored — until covid hit. An East Oakland community clinic is suing pharmacy companies to try to raise awareness of the issue. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

A Rare Bipartisan Issue: Psychedelic Drug Therapy: Former Assembly Republican leader Marie Waldron and San Francisco Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener may not have a lot in common, but they’ve formed an unlikely alliance over psychedelic drugs. Read more from CalMatters.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.