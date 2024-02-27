VA Expands Health Care To All Veterans Exposed To Pollutants: The VA announced Monday that all veterans who have served in a combat zone since the Vietnam War, as well as those who participated in training or operations and came into contact with hazardous materials such as herbicides, asbestos, firefighting foam, and more will be able to enroll in VA health care beginning March 5. Read more from Military.com.

Groundbreaking Cancer Clinic Launches In Antelope Valley: City of Hope announced Monday that is launching a first-in-the-U.S., high-level mobile cancer prevention and screening program in Antelope Valley. The program will screen for at least 15 types of cancer. Read more from LA Daily News. Scroll down for more cancer news.

