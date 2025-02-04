Officials Want EPA To Monitor Air Quality After LA Wildfires: At a news conference Monday, Pasadena Public Health Director Manuel Carmona, Pasadena Vice Mayor Jess Rivas, and U.S. Reps. Judy Chu, Laura Friedman, and Brad Sherman asked for the creation of a federal EPA task force to regularly monitor air quality in the Los Angeles area. Read more from CBS News Los Angeles.

Prostate Cancer Rates Jump In California: A new study from UCSF reveals an “alarming” rise in advanced prostate cancer rates across California. In the San Francisco Bay Area, the rate of advanced prostate cancer doubled, from 7.84 cases per 100,000 men in 2004 to 15.72 per 100,000 in 2021. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

